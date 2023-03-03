the british Anna B Savage burst in with “A Common Turn”, a splendid debut that showed an accomplished artist with a prodigious voice: introspective, poetic, complex and very personal, like something out of another time: between the inspiration of gritty American indie folk, echoes of Joni Mitchell, Radiohead or Portishead and tough honesty. In her outstanding and moving second album, she looks to the contradictory complexities of love for inspiration, unwilling to answer the questions she asks herself. The result is dazzling.

There is a deliberately therapeutic approach to that point where the dark can catch up with the light. All the songs were finished in the same studio, under the watchful eye of producer Mike Lindsay from the folktronica band Tunng -whose work is exquisite- and more open-minded in terms of instrumentation, which does not compromise the general naturalness. The classical background of the artist led him to take up his clarinet and her saxophone.

And Savage puts all the meat on the grill again, with the poise of a veteran, from the opening: a devastating “The Ghost” in which she begs the ghost of her lover to let her live in peace. The expressive power of her delicate voice, always in the center but without being overwhelming, starts from containment (those elegant jazzy hints), to become eternal in the choruses.

The bare austerity of “I Can Hear The Birds Now” –guitar and voice arpeggio, light wind arrangements–, the beautiful “Hungry” o “Say my Name” and its broken choruses, makes a raw talent shine, which has no problem letting loose towards pop and elegant electronics, as in the romantic “Crown Shyness”the eccentric soul (“Feet Of Clay”) or with the bases of the disheveled composition that gives the album its title. It is amazing to imagine the journey of a woman capable of singing to love and the reverse of it with timeless wonders of the caliber of “Touch Me” o “The Orange”.