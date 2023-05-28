Anna Colom, critic of her album Cayada. (2023)

A new fresh flamenco breeze from both sides of the Atlantic blows in through the window, with the aroma of wet earth and wild flowers that stretch under the dew and the first rays of sun. this is how it comes to us “Cayana”, the heady debut of the young singer, composer and arranger Anna Colom: nine round-trip cantes with a jondo soul and wings soaked in Latin American sounds, Iberian folklore and African rhythms, sorrowful and joyful, brought by slaves from coast to coast. All organically mixed, interspersing popular lyrics with their own compositions in which the flamenco styles and rhythms play, melt and temper, oozing that miscegenation and chameleonic essence that beats in flamenco and in all free art. On those infinite roots that stretch towards the stars and beyond, this “Cayana” a job that, like “Evil Willing” by Rosalía (Anna Colom accompanied her as a chorister around half the world ), it was also her final project (Degree in Flamenco Singing from the Escuela Superior de Música de Catalunya).

This celebration and embrace between flamenco and folklore, resonating and fusing primitive echoes with new sonorities, without artifice or complex productions, begins over a slow fire (exequiel Coria’s crystalline guitar, omnipresent, in command), with the awakening of “Nana a Martí”, a beautiful swing that rocks and drags us, adding textures, rhythms and choruses until its luminous final take off. “Tents of Black Memory” and there is no turning back, we fall completely into their networks, based on a refined and addictive spell that exudes Brazilian samba and Uruguayan candombe, with a trumpet that opens the sky and Anna wasting pinch and flavor in equal parts. And if “we were waiting for that love that did not come” by tientos, now we toast with a fandango that tastes like tequila for those reunions and “loves that have no cure” in “Indian fandangos”to end up being crowned with a multicolored guajira with a Cuban heartbeat that is a pure sigh of love and pain, “To love you so much.” We catch air at the equator and Anna scratches us from the inside with a very elegant and heartfelt “Soleá from the plain”, plenty of temperance and power in equal parts, sunset on that fine line of the horizon where the zamba of Argentine folklore merges with the most genuine of the soleares. There is time to breathe and feel the fields of Segovia and Extremadura andn “Trebole”, songs for seasonal and threshing, recalling the sounds that were born sweating in full sun by the workers; and from the countryside of Extremadura to the Montes de Málaga in “Teresa”, fandango abandoned for his mother, with extra joy and festivity for Verdiales. And if “Cayana” It is light and love back and forth on all four sides, the most radiant suns rise and go to bed over the bay of Cádiz, be it bulerías orn “To my Mariana” (dedicated to Mariana Cornejo), or with a Cuban flavor in the balancing of that girl who was and always will be, “catching stars and putting them in her hair” for Bamberas, in “The girl on the swing”.