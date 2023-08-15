Anna Colom, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

A round trip in which a thousand aromas converse and blend organically, with flamenco under the wings, flying towards Latin American music, Iberian folklore or the mournful and joyful African rhythms that slaves brought to the ports of Cádiz. This is how we could summarize the music of Anna Colom.

Nine flamenco songs that rediscover their folkloric origins and vice versa, mixing, mixing and falling in love like the first time.

How was this celebration and embrace between flamenco and folklore born and forged? If I’m not mistaken, “Cayana” is part of your final project, as the culmination of the degree in flamenco singing that you studied at the Escuela Superior de Música de Catalunya

I’d say I’ve been wanting to do this my whole life. Back in the year 2001, approximately, I was 16 or 17 years old and lived in Barcelona. At that time, the squares and parks of the city were full of travelers, immigrants and natives, all playing music and sharing bits of art in the streets. I was lucky to live that during my teenage years, I would go out downtown in the afternoons and I could end up getting together with a small group to sing Latin American songs or perhaps to play in a Senegalese batucada.

There was a lot of music in the streets and a lot of miscegenation. Small parties were formed where musicians from all over the world came together and played together. It was amazing. That was something that marked me for the rest of my life, I think that was where my great curiosity for the root music of the different peoples of the world was born.

Flamenco was also part of that miscegenation, the music with which I fell in love forever and with which I have studied, traveled, worked and met beautiful people who are now my sisters and brothers in life. I went to study singing and guitar in Granada, Seville, Cádiz and finally to my homeland, Barcelona, ​​where I graduated in flamenco singing at ESMUC. I wanted to incorporate all the creations that I had made up to then in my final project, in a flamenco repertoire where this genre was rediscovered with its more folkloric origins. And so I was doing with the help of the guitarist and co-producer of the album Exequiel Coria. With whom we have been side by side weaving and shaping these songs.

“We wanted to unite these music born from the same seed and pay tribute to the entire African population that has given us so much cultural and musical wealth”

Nine songs where primitive echoes coexist with new sounds, songs that intersperse popular lyrics and their own compositions in which flamenco styles and rhythms play and mix with each other. From the beautiful “Tientos de la memoria negra”, with an aftertaste of samba and candombe, to the roots of cante por multicolor fandangos: from the Mexican flavor in “Fandangos de las Indias”, to that other in which the joy of the Verdiales resounds , “Teresita”, dedicated to your mother. Tell me about how the choice of styles has been and give me, please, some brushstrokes about these two fandangos in particular and the African tientos

In general I have been choosing the styles that I like to sing the most, but other times, for work or studies, I have had to compose songs related to a style. For example, the “Fandango de las Indias” was born from a job where the Mexican bailaora Karen Lugo asked me to do for her show: something that combined the Huelva fandango with the Huasteco fandango. She showed me the beauty of this folklore and the brotherhood of these two styles, so far apart geographically, but that transmit the same popular feeling. From there I wrote the final chorus of it: “A pity is a pity and it doesn’t understand why, when it sounds in a fandango, the people and their pain speak, when it sounds in a fandango a single heart speaks”. That in addition to describing the song, he also describes one of the main thematic lines of the album: the brotherhood and familiarity of all popular music.

In relation to the “Tientos de la memoria negra”, it is known that the flamenco tientos were born from some African rhythms that arrived at the port of Cádiz: from the other side of the ocean, from the hand of the African slaves, the samba of Brazil and Candombe were born. Uruguayan, and on the album we wanted to unite these music germinated from the same seed and pay tribute to the entire African population that has given us so much cultural and musical wealth. Exequiel Coria, guitarist and co-producer of the album, has been in charge of weaving all these melodies and rhythms with exquisite sensitivity with his guitar from the River Plate.

And “Teresita” are some abandoned fandangos dedicated to my mother, who died 5 years ago, but lives on in all the music I make. These sound and merge with the accompaniment of the typical percussion of the verdiales from Malaga, which is a festive style, predecessor of the flamenco abandolaos.

From the bulería dedicated to Mariana Cornejo, “A mi Mariana”, to the Cuban beat that runs through the delicious guajira “De quererte tanto” and the bambera “La niña del columio”. Tell me about this light from Cádiz, so present in the grooves of “Cayana”

Cádiz has historically been the world capital of miscegenation. It was for a long time the bridge between the peninsula and Latin America and, in addition, one of the commercial centers of the African slave trade. Different cultures coexisted and it was the city of miscegenation and cultural exchange. That is why the flamenco styles called “de ida y vuelta” were forged there, styles that arose from the coming and going of melodies from one continent to another, and also the tientos and some more rhythmic styles such as the chuflillas or the bulerías from Cádiz (which is said to have had a lot of African influence). For all this, Cádiz and its cantes are super present on this record.

From the horizon that can be seen from the Cádiz boardwalk, we go to the skies and fields of Extremadura with “Trébole”, recalling the songs that were born sweating in full sun by field workers

Work songs exist in all cultures. Shared singing and music is a human need and connects us to each other. In “Trébole” we wanted to bring together work songs from different regions and cultures, on the one hand, some more folkloric, from Segovia and Extremadura, and others more from the flamenco tradition.

“Rosalía has inspired me since I met her. We studied together at ESMUC and I have always admired her ability to learn and bring music and singing to her field”

Going back to your flamenco studies and the creative effervescence of ESMUC, Rosalía’s “El mal querer” (18) also started, like your “Cayana” (23), from a final degree project. And precisely, with Rosalía you have shared the triumphant tour of her second album, accompanying her as a chorus girl. What has Rosalía and “El mal querer” brought you? How did you live that experience live for half the world?

Rosalía has inspired me since I’ve known her. We studied together at ESMUC and I have always admired her ability to learn and bring music and cantes to her land, always so personal and so special. She was and is unique, and sharing moments with such a genuine person is always very inspiring.

With “El mal querer” I was on tour for two years, it was a very nice experience where I learned a lot. I had the opportunity to share with people I greatly admire, I became a professional chorister for the first time and vibrated on stages all over the world, with thousands of people whose music touched Rosalía’s hearts. It was very exciting.

When I listened to “Cayana”, three albums came to mind that caught me at the time and to which I usually return very often, twinned with yours due to that back and forth cultural feedback, so essential and vital in flamenco as in the advancement of art in general: the magnificent “Tres golpes” (22) by Perrate from last year and, with Fahmi Alqhai as a link, the “Dialogues of old and new sounds” (18) that he recorded together with the omnipresent Rocío Márquez, and the previous “The comings and goings” (14), with Arcángel in front and the Accademia del Piacere. What do you think of these flamenco artists and what other top albums and influences have you had during the creative process of “Cayana”?

These three cantaores that you name are for me referents in flamenco. The three of them sing incredible and they are also restless and researchers, each record they put out is extremely interesting. I really like all three of them, something they have in common: their flamenco language, super organic and integrated. Whatever they do always sounds flamenco, no matter how much they go out of style and innovate. In the creative process of this album we have been inspired by countless artists from other roots music, such as Omara Portuondo, Cesarea Évora, Adoniram Barbosa, Atahualpa Yupanqui and Simón Díaz, for example. And others more flamenco like Marchena, Juanito Valderrama, Pepe Rebollo, Mariana Cornejo or Fosforito, among many others.

To finish, going back to that “girl on the swing”, when did your idyll with flamenco and music in general begin? What childhood sounds and memories come most vividly to your head?

My older sister played the guitar and sang, she was just learning, but it seemed to me the best music in the world. She taught me to play the first chords and my mother, when I was 6 or 7 years old, took me to the house of a lady who taught music to children. In those classes we learned some solfeggio, we played different instruments and sang, but above all, we swelled up laughing and had a great time sharing music and laughs.

My idyll with flamenco came later, thanks to my other older brother, who brought home records by artists like José Mercé, el Cigala, Paco de Lucía… and I fell in love with the flamenco guitar and cante. Over the years, in love with flamenco, I went to live in Granada and Seville, and there I continued learning singing and guitar, until today. For me, flamenco is the motor and the supreme love to always continue studying music.