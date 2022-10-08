Anna Sorokin can leave prison and go under house arrest as long as she is able to pay a $ 10,000 bail and provide a residential address. She was appointed by a judge. The fake Russian-German heiress, who called herself Anna Delvey, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2019 on charges of defrauding banks, hotels and acquaintances in the United States for a total of over $ 200,000. In February 2021 she was released for good behavior but six weeks later she returned to prison – arrested this time by immigration authorities – for letting her visa expire.

Famous for becoming the subject of the Netflix TV series “Inventing Anna”, Sorokin is on trial for aggravated theft and services, after falsely claiming to be the daughter of a wealthy diplomat and possessing a $ 67 million fortune. ‘abroad. According to prosecutors, she cheated records and lied to many banks, luxury hotels and upper-class Manhattan residents, stealing a total of $ 275,000. She will now not be able to use social media, despite her having over a million followers on Instagram.

She had been detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforecement (Ice) since last March 2021, until immigration judge Charles Conroy authorized her release this week, arguing that the validity period of her US visa had been exceeded. and that she was to be repatriated to Germany. After Conroy’s order was issued, Sorokin’s attorney, Duncan Levin, said in a statement that Sorokin “is thrilled to get out and focus on appealing against her wrongful conviction.”