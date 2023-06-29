Annapurna annuncia Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth

Annapurna announced today Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth, the first game dedicated to the famous franchise for 25 years now. Set somewhere between the original film and Blade Runner: 2049the game takes place after the events of the Black Out and asks: what does a Blade Runner do when there are no more Replicants to hunt?

For now, no details have been released on the title, but from the announcement trailer it seems that the gameplay will focus on the search for video-photographic clues through theEsperthe holographic analysis tool Deckard used in the first film.

We leave you to the evocative video: good vision!

MX Video – Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

