Home » Annapurna annuncia Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth
World

Annapurna annuncia Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth

by admin
Annapurna annuncia Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth

Annapurna announced today Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth, the first game dedicated to the famous franchise for 25 years now. Set somewhere between the original film and Blade Runner: 2049the game takes place after the events of the Black Out and asks: what does a Blade Runner do when there are no more Replicants to hunt?

For now, no details have been released on the title, but from the announcement trailer it seems that the gameplay will focus on the search for video-photographic clues through theEsperthe holographic analysis tool Deckard used in the first film.

We leave you to the evocative video: good vision!

MX Video – Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth

See also  London, building on fire: 125 firefighters at work

You may also like

Paola and Chiara make Palermo dance at the...

«I organize bachelor parties with midgets, strippers and...

Hong Kong announces a new list of recognized...

All Together for Lucca C&G 2023!

Chef kidnapped in Ecuador, Colonico thanks Italians after...

Madonna goes through the UCI and postpones her...

QUANTRON AG 6 electric buses for city public...

Danish tennis player called Đoković | Sports

Police officer who failed to intervene in 2018...

Violent car crash in Palermo, two people in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy