Annapurna Heralds Cycling Adventure Ghost Bike, Coming to Game Pass at Launch

Annapurna and the Messhof studio announced today Ghost Bike, an original semi-open world adventure in which we play a cyclist boy in a colorful world. The game is expected in the course of 2024ed it’s coming to Game Pass at launch.

Here are the first information on the game and the announcement trailer.

Ghost Bike puts players in the role of a street kid from Freehub City on a mission to bring the last one back to life Ghost Bike, the magical couriers who traveled between the world of the living and the world of the dead. Ride the Ghost Bike to the afterlife and save the lost souls of Wheel World.

Abandoned and forgotten, the Ghost Bike needs to be repaired. Bikes need maintenance and this one is at its last link! Defeat ghosts in contests of speed and skill to reclaim the power of the Ghost. Only then can you embark on the journey to the afterlife and bring the true spirit of the bicycle back to Wheel World.

Main features

Explore a beautifully stylized semi-open world, completing challenges at your own pace Find hidden bike parts and customize its structure Test your mettle through a variety of challenges ranging from pro peloton races to alley crits and antics overall Original soundtrack by artists of the successful music label “Italians Do It Better”. Meet many facets of bike culture, bespoke spoke builders, radical road racers, annoying tourists, BMX fanatics, fanatics, hilarious stunts, intrigues, adventures and so much more!

