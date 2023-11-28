Home » Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, abandons X: “It has become a global sewer”
World

Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, abandons X: “It has become a global sewer”

«A global sewer», a «baneful plan» that has caused an «infinite list of drifts». The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, was not too subtle in announcing her farewell to X, the now former Twitter. In recent years, the platform has become “a weapon of massive destruction of our democracies”, commented the first citizen of the City of Light in a long message published in Le Monde and on her social profile. In particular, Hidalgo pointed the finger at “the indiscretions and gross manipulations that dictate the public debate, driven by the algorithm”. “We can continue to deny” and “explain but the noise generated by false information will always be far greater than the echo of the truth.”

An indirect reference to the latest controversies that have engulfed her over a recent trip to French Polynesia, organized for institutional reasons (the mayor had to check some infrastructure for the Paris 2024 Olympics) and extended to visit her daughter who lives on the islands of Bora Bora.

But the social network acquired in 2022 by Elon Musk would also be an obstacle to the radical ecological and energy transformation we need, according to Hidalgo, who has always made the environment one of his main struggles. A jab at the many conspiracy theories that also pollute the debate on environmental protection.

Hidalgo, the first transalpine politician to leave the social network, guarantees that she will remain active on other platforms “where respectful exchange still exists”.

