Anniversary of the atomic bomb attack on Japan | Info

First, the date of the bombing was moved, and then unforeseen circumstances directed the plane to another target.

Source: Profimedia

This Sunday, Japan marks the 78th anniversary of the dropping of the American atomic bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, when hundreds of thousands of civilians died, after which the Second World War ended. After the defeat, Japan’s post-war constitution reduced the number of members of the armed forces and rejected war as a right of the people.

US Air Force they dropped the first bomb on the morning of August 6, 1945, on Hiroshima. Three days later, the second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. This move by US President Harry Truman brought the end of World War II, and Japan’s Emperor Hirohito declared his country’s defeat on August 15. The detonation of an atomic bomb, dropped from an American B-29 bomber named “Enola Gay”, at a height of about 600 meters above Hiroshima she immediately killed the eye 80.000 people, while about another died as a result of injuries and radiation in the months after the explosion 60.000 person.

The Japanese authorities consider as victims of that bombing all persons who died of cancer and other diseases that can be attributed to the consequences of radiation and environmental pollution on the territory of the city in the decades after the war. He was the target of the second devastating bomb three days later on August 9, 1945 Nagasaki. The bomb killed instantly 39.000 people, and for 75.000 it is believed that they died later as a result of the radiation. Therefore, about 215,000 people died immediately after the bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Radiation sickness and cancer resulting from the nuclear explosion took tens of thousands more lives months and years later.



See description

78 YEARS SINCE THE ATTACKS ON HIROSHIMA AND NAGASAKI: Kyoto was saved from a terrible fate by a rich cultural tradition

Hide description

Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 6 / 6 AD

Anniversary

Yesterday, a minute of silence was held at 08:15 local time, exactly at the moment when the American bomber “Enola Gej” dropped the atomic bomb, dubbed “Little Boy,” over Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. In the annual Declaration of Peace, which was read at a ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui welcomed the G-7 leaders’ historic visit to the Atomic Bomb Memorial Park and Museum , as proof that the “spirit” of Hiroshima reached them. Matsui called on global policymakers to abandon the idea that nuclear weapons deter war, Kyodo reported..

“Leaders around the world must face the reality that the nuclear threats now being made by certain world policymakers expose the folly of the theory of nuclear deterrence. They must immediately take concrete steps to lead us out of our dangerous present and into our better world,” Matsui said.

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida he emphasized that the horrors caused by nuclear weapons in Hiroshima and Nagasaki must never happen again. “Japan is the only country that has experienced nuclear war. We will make tremendous efforts for a world without atomic weapons,” Kishida added.



See description

78 YEARS SINCE THE ATTACKS ON HIROSHIMA AND NAGASAKI: Kyoto was saved from a terrible fate by a rich cultural tradition

Hide description

Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 9 1 / 9 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 9 2 / 9 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 9 3 / 9 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 9 4 / 9 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 9 5 / 9 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 9 6 / 9 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 9 7 / 9 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 9 8 / 9 Source: Profimedia/akg-images / Pictures From HistoryBr. image: 9 9 / 9 AD

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterresin a message of peace about the victims of the Hiroshima bombing, he did not name the country responsible for their deaths. The ambassadors of Russia and Belarus were not invited to the peace ceremony in Nagasaki. The message was read on behalf of Guterres by his deputy for disarmament affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu.

“Almost eight decades ago, Hiroshima was incinerated by a nuclear bomb. However, as anyone who has been here knows, memories never fade. Any use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable. We will not sit idly by while nuclear powers seek to develop even more dangerous weapons. The elimination of nuclear weapons remains the UN’s highest priority for disarmament. We will not rest until the nuclear shadow is once and for all gone. Enough hiroshima, enough nagasaki,” read Nakamitsu, while not once mentioning the role of the United States of America in the tragedy.

Japan rejected the ultimatum

After the Potsdam Conference on July 17, 1945, where Truman met with Allied leaders Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill, Japan was offered an ultimatum, which the government in Tokyo rejected. Despite the opposition of many generals to the use of the atomic bomb and speculation that the capitulation of Japan would certainly occur in the near future, Truman made the decision to speed up that process and minimize the casualties of the American army.

Late in the afternoon of August 5, the US President’s approval for an atomic attack on Japan arrived on Tinian, the Pacific island where the US Army’s Strategic Air Force base was located. Within a minute of dropping the bomb, a cataclysm took place, and the five-hundred-year-old city disappeared in a cloud of dust.

In this report, it was stated which spatial specifications the city should have in order for the effect of the atomic bomb to be maximal. Of Japan’s 66 major cities, 59 had already been destroyed in previous attacks, so the choice fell to four cities. Four cities were chosen as targets: Hiroshima, Kokura, Niigata and the ancient capital of Japan – Kyoto. However, due to its cultural significance, Kyoto is deleted from the list.

Hiroshima was designated as a target based on reports Robert Oppenheimer, known as the creator of the atomic bomb. His name is also shared by the American epic biographical thriller “Oppenheimer”, the latest work of the legendary director Christopher Nolan, which is filling cinema halls this week.

How Nagasaki became a target

Rumor has it that then, although these allegations have never been confirmed, responded US Secretary of War Henry Stimmonswho wanted to Kyoto removed from the list because he visited that city and realized that it was of too much cultural importance to the Japanese to be destroyed.

Henri Stimons

Izvor: Profimedia/akg-images / Pictures From History

The city was subsequently added to the list Nagasakiwhich was bombed instead Kokure, in which there were unfavorable weather conditions. About 75,000 people lost their lives in Nagasaki as a result of the atomic bomb, called “Debeljko”, and the same number were injured. On the same day, US President Harry Truman addressed a crowd outside the White House, saying, “This is the day we’ve been waiting for since Pearl Harbor. This is the day when fascism finally died, as we always knew it would.”

The next day, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito addressed the nation over the radio for the first time and condemned the use of the “new and cruelest bomb”. “If we continue to fight, it will not only lead to the final collapse and complete annihilation of the Japanese nation, but also to the complete extermination of human civilization,” Hirohito said.

Weather conditions of key importance

The place where the atomic bombs would fall had to be visible and not rely on radar, which is why it was necessary for the sky to be clear. After the bombing of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, the US planned to drop the next atomic weapon on August 10, but the extended cloud forecast meant they would have to move faster.

The attack was moved to August 9 and the bomber took off that day from Tinian Island towards Kokura, the intended target. However, Kokura was all in clouds, so thick that the city below could not be clearly seen. That’s why they suddenly gave up on Kokura and continued towards Nagasaki. After this event, the people began to call the unusual rescue from danger “Kokura’s luck”, which they still do today.

In August 2014, a list was published with more than 450,000 names of people who, either in the attack or as a result, died in the tragedy – 292,325 in Hiroshima, 165,409 in Nagasaki.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:49 THE ATOMIC BOMB SHOULD NOT HAVE DROPPED ON HIROSHIMA?! Mlakar: The goal was industrial, uninhabited centers, but THIS happened in the sky Source: k

Izvor: k

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

