Ljubiša Bogdanović killed 13 people on April 9, 2013 in Velika Ivanča.

Source: KURIR/Vladimir Šporčić/Private Archive

10 years ago, on April 9, 2013, Ljubiša Bogdanović took 13 lives. He first killed his son Branko (42), then his mother Dobrila (83). He began his bloody campaign in the house where he was born, and then continued to sow death in homes in Velika Ivanča.

Bogdanović started killing around five in the morning. After killing his son and mother and wounding his wife, he started killing his neighbors and friends. He took their lives on their doorstep, in the yard, while they were sleeping. He killed his first neighbors immediately after taking the lives of his family members.

In the Despotović household, he killed the spouses Mikail (61) and Milena (61), but also their grandson Goran (24), daughter-in-law Jovana (21) in cold blood. and their son David who was only two years old. A few months before he ended the life of the child, who had just begun to live, he was at his baptism. “He stabbed the boy in his mother’s arms, fired three shots,” a local woman told Kurir earlier.

Bogdanović then killed Dragana Stekić (50), her mother-in-law Danica (78), as well as the married couple Mijailović, Velimira (68) and Olga (69). Neither Ljubinka Ješić (64) nor her son Miloš (48) escaped death. After killing 13 people, Bogdanović shot himself in the head.

He did not die immediately but two days later in the hospital. He was buried at the cemetery in the village of Rajkovac. The motive for the massacre that rocked Serbia has never been revealed.

