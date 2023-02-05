Koei Tecmo and Tem Ninja have announced that the expected Wo Long: Fallen Dynastyl’action-RPG “masocore” set among Chinese myths and coming soon on March 3 included in the Game Passhe will offer us a playable demo on February 24so you can try it in preview.

But not only that: everything you do in the demo can then be resumed in the final game thanks to the compatibility with savesalso whoever reaches the end of this demo version will get the exclusive helmet item “Crouching Dragon” for use within the game.

Appointment then on February 24 to start testing this interesting title!