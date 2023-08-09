Home » announced Italian Automotive, the return of the historic Italian brands
Here is news that will please all lovers of Forza Horizon 5: Playground Games ha announced today that the August 17th the update will come Italian Automotivewhich will see the return to the racing franchise of Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Lancia e FIATbrands that many have been clamoring for for a long time.

For now the list of upcoming cars is not known, but will be revealed during a live on August 11th at 19:00 (Italian time) on Forza’s Twitch channel. Stay tuned!

MX Video – Forza Horizon 5

