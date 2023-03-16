The Polish study Jukai Studioformed by ex-members of Bloober Teamhe announced today Stray Soulsa psychological horror adventure with an immersive story, challenging puzzles, and souls-like combat, based on Unreal Engine 5. The game is expected later this year on both old and new generation consoles, and below you can find the official information and the announcement trailer.

Enter a world of nightmares in this third-person action-horror inspired by the classics of the genre. Battle terrifying creatures, solve mind-boggling puzzles, and uncover a horrific family secret to uncover the chilling truth behind your existence.

Uncover hidden secrets in the haunted city of Aspen Falls, featuring gruesome enemy encounters, epic bosses, cunning puzzles, and a deep story where not everyone is what they seem. Play as Daniel, an average teenager whose life changes forever after inheriting the house of an estranged grandmother and meeting a mysterious woman who has intimate knowledge of his family, the house and its shocking connection to the past of she. Gameplay elements inspired by classic horror combat with souls-like precision bring a fresh twist to the modern action-horror genre.

Next generation horror

Experience terror like never before thanks to the combined power of Unreal Engine 5 and MetaHuman technology. Advanced facial animations capture a wide range of human emotions, creating a new level of photorealism! Dynamic lighting and atmospheric conditions bring Aspen Falls to life in eerie detail, from the peeling wallpaper on Grandma’s house to the dense, mist-covered forest and beyond!

A deep and engaging story

Welcome to Aspen Falls, a small town plagued by a sinister curse that devours everything in its path. After inheriting his estranged grandmother’s house on her 18th birthday, Daniel thinks he’s won the lottery, but soon discovers that luck has nothing to do with it. Now he’s at the center of a dark ritual that threatens his very existence and he must embark on a terrifying journey to uncover the secrets of his past.

Fight or flight

The choice is yours. Daniel is not a trained soldier. Grab a weapon and hang on, or run to safety and save your health and ammo for one of the game’s tough bosses.

Mind boggling puzzles

Test your deduction and problem-solving skills with classic puzzles with a modern twist.

Hypnotic soundtrack

At times bewitching and ethereal. In others, hellish and unnerving. Lose yourself in the captivating original score by veteran indie composer Peter Wicher as you journey through Aspen Falls.

Main features