On the news that Borac was kicked out of Europe for three seasons, which is published on the UEFA website, they announced from the Banja Luka club, stating that the “red and blue” were not suspended from European competitions, but that it was only a fine.

U official announcement of the club the reasons for the penalty, which UEFA sent to the address of the club from Platonova Street, are also given.

We are transmitting the Borca announcement in its entirety:

“FK Borac was not expelled from European competitions, and our club received a fine from UEFA in the amount of 10,000 euros due to certain delays in the settlement of financial obligations in the 2022/23 season.

Our club, like all other clubs that participate in European competitions, is under the constant monitoring of UEFA, which during the season on several occasions controlled the operations of FK Borac in detail.

Due to due and unpaid obligations as of October 15, 2022, our club was fined 10,000 euros with the obligation to pay an additional 1,000 euros in monitoring costs without any additional conditions.

The fine is the only one that has arrived at our club, which, we repeat, was not kicked out of European competitions as written, without prior checking, by numerous local media.

FK Borac is a thorn in the side of many people, and this has been proven again and again today, when a new Premier League test awaits us.

Sensational headlines and unverified writings are aimed at smearing the club.

FK Borac has never run away from its obligations and responsibilities, especially towards the umbrella house of European football, nor has it been in any way, at any time, put in a situation where it is banned from participating in competitions under the auspices of UEFA.

To the credit of those who allowed themselves to spread incorrect information to the public, we are left to fight for a new appearance on the European stage, from well-known ‘backrooms and sources’, despite all the media innuendo.

FK Borac will use all legal means to protect its reputation, and it asks all the media that spread the information that our club is banned from participating in European competitions to deny what was written.

FK Borac, if there is a need for it, will also file a lawsuit against those who, just like that, and the Sarajevo portals were the leaders in this as usual, to play with the reputation of the club that will soon celebrate its century of existence.”it is stated in the announcement of the Banja Luka club.

