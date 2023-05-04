Announcement of FK Partizan against the forced administration | Sport

FK Partizan issued a statement after the sports association’s attempt to introduce forced administration into the club.

After trying the sports club Partisan to introduce forced administration in FK Partizan and the football club’s refusal to accept it, the club from Humska issued a statement. It states that the continuity of legal violence continues, as well as that the attempt to introduce forced administration was rejected with indignation.

It is also stated that all the conditions for FC Partizan’s exit from JSD Partizam have been met. We transmit the announcement in its entirety:

“The legal commission of the Partizan football club uses this opportunity to address the public with the following announcement, all regarding the decision of the so-called JSD Partizan Board of Directors on the dissolution of the Management Board and the dismissal of representatives and the appointment of the interim management and representatives of FK Partizan from 05/03/2023. The decision made a continuation of legal violence, which began with the holding of an informal meeting on September 12, 2022, at which the new so-called Management Board of JSD Partizan, the new so-called general secretary and the new so-called president of JSD Partizan were elected in a completely illegal manner, and which resulted in the initiation of one criminal and three civil proceedings, the subject of which is the determination of the nullity of the decisions of the so-called Management of JSD Partizan, as well as actions with obvious elements of a criminal offense by the so-called President of JSD “Partizan”.

It is especially sad that in painful moments while we deeply sympathize with the tragedy, which was caused by a cruel and senseless murder, today at the Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar” in Belgrade.

That is why we received with great indignation the information about the attempt to introduce alleged temporary measures in FK Partizan by an illegal and self-proclaimed group of people, which presents itself as the management of JSD Partizan. In addition to the fact that the said attempt is invalid and illegal for FK Partizan, it also produces sincere regret, disbelief and shame, which comes from the ranks of certain parts of our famous sports family.

It signifies the continuation of the illegal, anti-statutory and unauthorized actions of the mentioned, self-proclaimed group of people, which is imposing itself as the leadership of JSD Partizan. By adopting the above-mentioned Decision dated 03.05.2023. basic principles of the Statute, on which the functioning of JSD Partizan rests, and which are sublimated in Article 1 of the Statute of JSD Partizan, which stipulates that JSD Partizan is a voluntary, non-governmental, non-political and non-profit organization in the field of sports, founded as a sports society for arranging and achieving common goals and interests of associated sports organizations, as well as joint performance in the field of sports.

We consider the legal commission of FK Partizan, which is made up of distinguished lawyers from various fields of law, which is thoroughly familiar with the complete legal issues in its work and which is exclusively guided by legal and legally established principles in its work:

– that every decision made by the so-called of the management of JSD Partizan is illegal and cannot produce any legal effects,

– that the persons who participated in making such decisions acted completely illegally and unconscionably,

– that the Agency for Business Registers, acting on registration applications, unfortunately legally strengthened the illegal decisions of the so-called Management of JSD Partizan.

Based on the above, at the session held on May 3, 2023, the Assembly of FC Partizan concluded that the conditions for the entry into force of the Decision on the withdrawal of FC Partizan from JSD Partizan were met. It was also stated that the decisions on the dismissal of all persons in FK Partizan are null and void and do not produce legal effect, and the Assembly confirmed the mandates of all bodies of FK Partizan.

Bearing in mind all of the above, the Legal Commission of FK Partizan strongly condemns this unconscionable and illegal behavior of persons who present themselves as so-called. The management of JSD Partizan and in this way are directly ruining the decades-long reputation of one of the most trophy-winning sports clubs in the world, so in this regard, we point out that the measures recommended through the described attempt are the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts under pre-prescribed conditions and will never be able to be applied. , if they are the result of anyone’s arbitrariness,” the extensive announcement states.

