Announcement of KK Crvena zvezda after the victory of Partizan in Podgorica | Sports

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet released a statement after Partizan’s victory

KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet made a statement afterwards victory of Partizan in Podgorica, with which the black and whites secured the first place in the ABA league table, and at the same time the home field advantage through the playoffs. The Red and Whites wrote that a “robbery and fraud” took place in Montenegro and demanded the exemption of “the referees who refereed the match in the ‘Morača’ hall from the playoffs”.

Zvezda threatened not to play in the playoffs and in the finals, if it comes to that, if, as stated, “such referees are delegated to them for any match, who have been working to the detriment of the ABA League for years.”

Read the Zvezda press release:

“KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet is not in the habit of advertising after matches in which it was not a direct participant, but since the delayed match that was played in Podgorica on Friday night directly affected the final outcome and schedule in the table, and after another theft and robbery in directed by those who should only be part of the game, not the protagonists – we will not be silent!

KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet believes that the audience of millions on Friday evening in the SC ‘Morača’ hall saw another episode and a kind of replay of what was already seen on March 13 in the Belgrade Arena. And that is creating the ultimate outcome from those who don’t play those games! This has taken another step towards the complete destruction of the regularity of the league, directed by the referees, who, by chance or not, always come from the same country in controversial matches!

Since we no longer need a single indicator of what awaits us in the finals of the ABA league, especially with people who have long shown a tendency towards KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet, and since we will not participate in directed plays and farces, we hereby inform the public and the league management that KK Crvena zvezda demands the exemption of such referees in its matches until the end of this competitive season.

Also, since in the past we warned the leadership of the league in the most benevolent way, which silently observed and remained silent about all the anomalies in this matter, we hereby announce that we will not play games in the playoffs and finals (if we reach it) if for any match we be delegated such judges who have been working to the detriment of the ABA league for years! Which is a lot – it’s a lot, and now it really exceeded all measure!”, it is stated in the statement of the “red and whites”.