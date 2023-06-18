Announcement of KK Crvena zvezda before the final of the ABA league | Sport

The third match of the ABA league final between Crvena zvezda and Partizan will be played in the “Aleksandar Nikolić” hall.

Source: MN Press

The basketball players of Crvena zvezda and Partizan continue the final series of the regional competition on Sunday evening, and this meeting could not pass without an announcement either. They announced themselves in red and white with a very important message to their fans – before the third meeting in the series fake tickets for the match are circulating!

Crvena zvezda felt the need to protect its fans and responded with a statement, in which it describes in detail how the tickets for the match against Partizan look like. Entrance to the hall will not be possible with printed tickets, but only those purchased at the ticket office. We transmit the announcement in its entirety:

“Before the third game of the regional league final of KK Crvena zvezda, Meridianbet came to know that online/digital tickets have appeared that individuals are trying to sell to fans. We invite all fans to be careful, because with forged tickets, entrance to the hall will not be possible! We inform all fans Red Stars that there are no online tickets for tonight’s game – printed with a QR code, but only regular tickets.rs tickets purchased at the box office. Entry to the hall will not be allowed without a valid ticket for tonight’s game! Any attempt to tamper with tickets will be sanctioned by security and law enforcement! Cheer fair and sportily and be with Crvena zvezda!”

We remind you, the third match of the final series of the ABA league is scheduled for Sunday, June 18, from 20:30. Partizan won the first two matches in front of their fans, so they will have a chance for the trophy on the field of their biggest rival. On the other side, Zvezda wants to avoid being “cleaned up”, achieve victory and reach the fourth match in which she could even the score in the final series. If necessary, the fifth match will be played on Partizan’s field.