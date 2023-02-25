Original title: Announcing the suspension of the control treaty, the United States and Russia entered a period of nuclear turmoil Putin: “hypocrisy and cynicism”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of the last major nuclear arms control treaty signed with the United States, which has ushered in a more volatile era of weapons of mass destruction between the United States and Russia. Nuclear development in the course of war.

Zakrey, the policy and research coordinator of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, said it was a “dangerous and reckless move by Putin at a time when tensions were already at their highest level” by Russian President Donald Trump. She called for “global condemnation of any threat to use nuclear weapons”.

In a speech to Russia’s federal parliament, Putin lashed out at Western allies and NATO, accusing them of trying to defeat Russia and accusing them of “hypocrisy and cynicism” in supplying Ukraine with weapons to attack Russian forces. Putin used this to suspend the new “Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty” between the United States and Russia. He said: “Now they want to inspect our defense facilities? Under today’s confrontational conditions, this sounds completely nonsense.”

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken condemned Putin’s move as “very unfortunate and irresponsible” at a press conference, but added that the Biden administration remains open to U.S.-Russian dialogue. “No matter what happens in the world or in our relationship, we stand ready to discuss strategic arms limitation with Russia,” Blinken said. “It’s important that we continue to act responsibly in this area. That’s what the rest of the world owes to us.” expect.”

The new treaty, first signed in 2010 during the Obama administration, limits the two countries to 1,550 nuclear warheads and 700 missiles and bombers, while also allowing members of both countries to inspect each other’s nuclear sites and facilities to ensure compliance.

The treaty was extended for another five years in 2021, meaning it will expire in 2026 unless extended again. Putin suspended the treaty, but did not withdraw entirely, an important distinction.

Treaty inspections were suspended during the height of the pandemic, but the bilateral commission was due to resume oversight activities last November. However, Moscow unilaterally delayed the November regulatory meeting and never indicated it would reschedule the talks.Return to Sohu to see more

