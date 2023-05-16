Home » ANOHNI returns with The Johnsons with the song “It Must Change”
World

ANOHNI returns with The Johnsons with the song “It Must Change”

by admin
ANOHNI returns with The Johnsons with the song “It Must Change”

The release of “It Must Change” was publicized through an Instagram post from the “Drone Bomb Me” singer, which featured two ads with the name of ANOHNI And The Johnsons and the title of her new track. The interpreter surprised her followers with the news, thus confirming the return of the group after more than ten years of not releasing new music as a band. she now announces “My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross”which will be released on July 7 via Rough Trade/Popstock!

You can now listen to the first advance, “It Must Change”, and see the video clip starring the British activist Munroe Bergdorf. The address is from Iain Forsyth y Jane Pollard.

The last time the group released a joint composition was in 2014 with the soundtrack of “Turning”. Since then, ANHONI has focused on his solo career and released his debut album. “Hopelessness”In addition to collaborating with Bryce Dessner of The National in 2021 for a different version of the song “Another World (String Arrangement)”.

See also  California employee shoots in tram depot: at least nine dead

You may also like

Wiretapping scandal, Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to 3...

“Banderas a half mast”, preview of Medalla’s fourth...

France, Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison:...

European countries ask Zelenski to end the war...

Mitar Mirić does not know how many letters...

Bankruptcy of the Pala Acer in Priolo, 7...

Retail drug dealing in a shack, arrested and...

Arson on purpose?The hotel fire in the center...

Udinese – Beto is back and going to...

News Udinese – The decision on Becao /...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy