ANOHNI returns with The Johnsons with the song “It Must Change”

The release of “It Must Change” was publicized through an Instagram post from the “Drone Bomb Me” singer, which featured two ads with the name of ANOHNI And The Johnsons and the title of her new track. The interpreter surprised her followers with the news, thus confirming the return of the group after more than ten years of not releasing new music as a band. she now announces “My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross”which will be released on July 7 via Rough Trade/Popstock!
You can now listen to the first advance, “It Must Change”, and see the video clip starring the British activist Munroe Bergdorf. The address is from Iain Forsyth y Jane Pollard.
The last time the group released a joint composition was in 2014 with the soundtrack of “Turning”. Since then, ANHONI has focused on his solo career and released his debut album. “Hopelessness”In addition to collaborating with Bryce Dessner of The National in 2021 for a different version of the song “Another World (String Arrangement)”.