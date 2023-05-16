ANOHNI returns with The Johnsons with the song “It Must Change”

The release of “It Must Change” was publicized through an Instagram post from the “Drone Bomb Me” singer, which featured two ads with the name of ANOHNI And The Johnsons and the title of her new track. The interpreter surprised her followers with the news, thus confirming the return of the group after more than ten years of not releasing new music as a band. she now announces “My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross”which will be released on July 7 via Rough Trade/Popstock!