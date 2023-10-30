Anomalous Seismic Activity Detected in Guantanamo, Cuba

The National Center for Seismological Research (Cenais) in Cuba has reported an “anomalous” seismic activity in the eastern region of Guantánamo. A total of 222 tremors, ranging up to a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale, were recorded without any reports of human or material damage. The earthquakes began at 1:30 local time on Sunday and three of them were noticeable in the Yateras municipality. This marks the third anomalous seismic event reported this year in eastern Cuba, with the National Seismological Service remaining vigilant and monitoring the situation closely.

The most recent prior event occurred in July, recording 255 tremors with magnitudes between 0.4 and 3.2 on the Richter scale. These tremors were located south of Moa in the province of Holguín. The eastern region of Cuba experiences the highest seismic activity due to a fault situated along the border of the North American plate, to which Cuba belongs, as well as a fault on the neighboring island of Hispaniola, shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Since the start of 2023, a total of nine earthquakes have been reported, with the most recent occurring on October 10 in the central province of Sancti Spíritus. Last year, 13 perceptible earthquakes were recorded, predominantly in the eastern part of the island. Cuba is located in a region where multiple tectonic fault systems converge, resulting in significant earthquakes in recent decades.

Notably, Cuba experienced a major earthquake on May 25, 1992, with a magnitude of 6.9, which was felt across the eastern half of the country. Additionally, on January 28, 2020, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake occurred near the Cayman Islands but was felt throughout Cuba.