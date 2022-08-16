Original title: Russia and Ukraine have their own opinions on the attack near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

CCTV News Client

On the 15th local time, according to the TASS news agency, the Ukrainian army continued to shell the city of Enier Godar on the 15th, and some of the shells fell on the area near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The Russian side said that on the afternoon of the 15th alone, the Ukrainian army used weapons including the US-made M777 howitzer to fire about 25 artillery shells at urban residential areas and areas near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant within two hours.

According to the Ukrainian State News Agency, the Ukrainian side denied the Russian accusation that day, and said that the shelling was directed and performed by the Russian side, and its purpose was to find an excuse for launching an attack.

Recently, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been attacked frequently, and Russia and Ukraine disagree on this issue. The safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has attracted great attention from the international community.

Zakharova: Russia makes every effort to ensure access to nuclear power plants

On the 15th, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Guterres to discuss the conditions for the safe operation of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. On the same day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova said that Russia urges the United States, the European Union and other countries to abandon irresponsible games and conspiracies surrounding the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, and immediately put pressure on the Ukrainian government to stop the shelling of the nuclear power plant and surrounding area. Zakharova stressed that Russia will work closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency to take all necessary measures to ensure that experts have access to the nuclear power plant for on-site inspections. Previously, Zakharova had said that Western countries were making every effort to prevent the IAEA expert group from entering the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Uzbekistan calls on international organizations to send delegation to nuclear power plant

On the same day, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed a resolution calling on the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency to take necessary measures to jointly send a delegation to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and to urge the evacuation of Russian military personnel and equipment from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and surrounding areas. , thereby achieving the demilitarization of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. In addition, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine also called on the international community to impose sanctions on Russia for planting bombs and shelling at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: