Another Belarusian minister died “suddenly”: Aleksey Avramenko was 47 years old

In November, the death of the foreign minister Vladimir Makei, who disappeared at the age of 65 and whose causes of death have never been clarified. And now another death strikes the government of Minsk: the Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus Alexey Avramenko passed away suddenly on July 4, at the age of 47. This is what the Belta agency learns from the ministry. Also in this case the causes of his death were not disclosed. Avramenko he had held the position of minister since 2019, while since 2013 he had been deputy minister always in the ministry of Belarusian Transport and Communications. He had been subjected to international sanctions for the illegal diversion of passenger flight FR4978 to the airport of Minsk on May 23, 2021, which led to the capture of the opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich. He is the second Minsk minister to die since the invasion of Ukraine by Mosca. In April, the Deputy Minister of the Economy also died Sergej Mitjansky: he was 43 years old. He appears to have been ill.

Makei’s death – Anton Gerashchenkoadviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry had reported on Twitter of rumors according to which Make“one of the few not under Russian influence”, was allegedly poisoned as a “warning” to Lukashenko. A few hours before his death, the Robert Lansing Instituteciting sources from the top Russian military, had written that the Kremlin intended to force the Belarus to go to war against the Ukraine next to Mosca, organizing an attack against Lukashenko.

