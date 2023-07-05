Home » Another Belarusian minister died “suddenly”: Aleksey Avramenko was 47 years old
World

Another Belarusian minister died “suddenly”: Aleksey Avramenko was 47 years old

by admin
Another Belarusian minister died “suddenly”: Aleksey Avramenko was 47 years old

In November, the death of the foreign minister Vladimir Makei, who disappeared at the age of 65 and whose causes of death have never been clarified. And now another death strikes the government of Minsk: the Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus Alexey Avramenko passed away suddenly on July 4, at the age of 47. This is what the Belta agency learns from the ministry. Also in this case the causes of his death were not disclosed. Avramenko he had held the position of minister since 2019, while since 2013 he had been deputy minister always in the ministry of Belarusian Transport and Communications. He had been subjected to international sanctions for the illegal diversion of passenger flight FR4978 to the airport of Minsk on May 23, 2021, which led to the capture of the opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich. He is the second Minsk minister to die since the invasion of Ukraine by Mosca. In April, the Deputy Minister of the Economy also died Sergej Mitjansky: he was 43 years old. He appears to have been ill.

Makei’s deathAnton Gerashchenkoadviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry had reported on Twitter of rumors according to which Make“one of the few not under Russian influence”, was allegedly poisoned as a “warning” to Lukashenko. A few hours before his death, the Robert Lansing Instituteciting sources from the top Russian military, had written that the Kremlin intended to force the Belarus to go to war against the Ukraine next to Mosca, organizing an attack against Lukashenko.

See also  The complicated past of the large collection of human brains in Denmark

Previous Article

Israeli army completes withdrawal from Jenin: 13 Palestinians dead. Hamas rockets and raids on Gaza during the night

Next article

Powerful explosion at Russian rocket launcher ammunition depot in Donetsk: before and after drone video

You may also like

A US federal court has banned several members...

The Bolivarian National Armed Forces: Standing United Against...

Powerful explosion at Russian rocket launcher ammunition depot...

Criticism of “Super Feeling 64” by Soto Asa

China’s top three mobile phone companies join GSMA...

PTPA publishes important information today Sport

Alberto Matano, the decision taken is horrendous: unfortunately...

In the Aeolian Islands one VIP after another,...

Opinions of Juan Barreto on the Disqualification of...

We review the Queens Of The Stone Age...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy