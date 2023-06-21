Another conservative US Supreme Court judge is in trouble over her close relationship with a billionaire

An investigation by the online newspaper ProPublica he revealed this week that the conservative US Supreme Court judge Samuel Alito allegedly charged for a luxury vacation in Alaska in 2008 from the wealthy US businessman Paul Singer, who in the following years ended up several times before the Supreme Court for cases involving the hedge fund of which he is founder and partner, Elliot. Singer is also a major funder of the Republican Party.

Alito is accused of never having declared his potential conflict of interest and his impartiality as a judge of the Supreme Court, the most important court in the United States regarding the laws enacted in the country and their relationship with the Constitution. Senior US officials, such as Supreme Court justices, are required to fill out forms every year to disclose the source of their finances, and they generally cannot accept gifts from anyone who might have an interest in their judicial work.

Alito is not the first Supreme Court judge to suffer accusations of this kind: always in April ProPublica brought out the close relations of Clarence Thomas, notoriously the most conservative of the Court, with the billionaire Harlan Crow, in turn an important financier of the Republican Party.

Singer’s 2008 Alaskan vacation to Alito, which involved several days at some sort of resort from which they would go fishing, was very expensive: ProPublica he estimated that the place they stayed in cost more than $1,000 a day, and that the one-way trip aboard Singer’s private plane alone cost at least $100,000.

The most relevant case in which Singer’s Elliot fund was judged by the Supreme Court instead is a dispute that lasted over 10 years with Argentina: in 2001 Elliot bought a large part of Argentina’s public debt at a very low price due to the serious economic crisis in which the country was, and in the following years he refused to agree with the Argentine state to pay only a fraction of the amount owed, as almost all the creditors had done to help the country. After years of litigation in 2014 the Supreme Court had to express itself to decide who was right, and voted in favor of Elliot, who went to 2.4 billion dollars. Alito voted for Elliot.

Alito declined to answer a series of questions she asked him ProPublicabut a few hours before the investigation was published, his own opinion article on the Wall Street Journal in which he defended himself against the accusations: he wrote that he was unaware of the fact that Singer had a connection with several cases that he had to try as a member of the Supreme Court, and that the common interpretation of the rules imposed on the judges of the Court is always state that they did not have to declare the hospitality that was offered to them.

Indeed, until recently, according to many, these rules were rather ambiguous on hospitality, and it was only last March that a new regulation was introduced which more clearly forbids even relationships of this kind to judges. ProPublica however, he pointed out that trips have always been among the “gifts” that the judges had to declare, and spoke to various legal experts according to which Alito should also have declared the holiday stay.

