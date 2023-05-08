Home » Another electoral setback for the Chilean president Boric, clear victory of the right in the vote for the Constitutional Council
Another electoral setback for the Chilean president Boric, clear victory of the right in the vote for the Constitutional Council

Chileans voted for the election of Constitutional Council which together with a commission of experts already elected by Parliament has the task of drafting a new constitution to be submitted to referendum next December. The long wave of failure of the previous constitutional process was relentless. The Republican Partythe hard right that had immediately (2019/20) opposed the idea of ​​remaking the Constitution inherited from Pinochetclearly won this round. In terms of votes, you got 35.7%. In terms of seats even more, 22 out of the total 51 (17 the coalition of the left, 11 the coalition of the “moderate” right). The Republican victory was favored by vote dispersion: the indifferent People’s Party with 5.6% did not take seats and the coalition of moderate centre-left not even, wasting a precious 9% that would have rebalanced the balance of power somewhat. The mandatory voterare in the world and recently reintroduced in Chile, has been widely respected, albeit slightly less than in last year’s constitutional referendum, and has led to a boom in the 17% of null votes.

Basically, as the analysts of Chilevisionif last year 62% who had voted the rejection (the ‘no’ to the reform) against a Constitution considered too much multiethnic, transfeministtoo little understanding with the business needsa clear one is confirmed in this session Turn right in the prevailing feelings of the population.

The Republican Party is to closet, the reactionary candidate defeated by Boric in the presidential run-off in December 2021. With this unexpected victory, he holds the keys to the new Constitution more than the others: we need three fifths, that is 31 seats, the Republicans have 22, the other right 11. In the first statements Kast and his followers show themselves open to dialogue “provided it is clear that the Octobrist and refoundational aspirations are now excluded”. These words define the movements and aspirations that seemed dominant in Chile after the outbreak of thepopthe social revolt of October 2019. That cycle ends with a heavy mortgage of the “pure” right on the next presidential and parliamentary elections.

Gabriel Boric obviously remains in government, but a government as never before minority. Intense weeks are opening up for the Constitution in a journey that will in any case have to be short. The left-wing coalition, with its 17 seats, calls on the moderate right with its 11 to form a common front for the vaguely social-democratic changes that had been agreed. The Republicans can, if they want, block everything but to be worthy of winning the next elections they will try to appear at least formally in dialogue.

