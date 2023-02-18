Loading player

Investment bank China Renaissance said on Friday that it has been unable to get in touch or get news of its founder and CEO, Bao Fan. Bao is a well-known figure in the Chinese financial world, with important relationships with some of the biggest technology companies in the country, such as Alibaba and Tencent.

His disappearance was immediately linked to those that occurred in China in the past of other important businessmen. Personalities such as Guo Guangchang, president of Fosun International or Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, have suddenly disappeared in recent years, in some cases for days, in others for months, after more or less openly criticizing the political or economic choices of the Chinese Communist party . No particular explanations were given to their reappearance, but in most cases the businessmen then kept a much lower profile, avoiding the spotlight and limiting their statements.

In recent years, Chinese President Xi Jinping has greatly limited the freedom of action and accumulation of wealth by private companies, after a great phase of growth in which some entrepreneurial realities had assumed considerable size and importance.

Bao Fan is 52 years old and in the past had worked with Western banks and investment funds such as Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley, before founding China Renaissance, an investment bank which in recent years had collaborated, among other things, in the listing on the Stock Exchange of major Chinese technology companies. The company said it was unable to contact Bao, but was unaware of any information that could link the company to his disappearance. However, China Renaissance’s stock lost 28 percent of its value after the announcement on Friday, while some Chinese media report that the company’s president, Cong Lin, had been “taken” by Chinese authorities in September 2022 .

There are numerous cases of millionaires disappeared or arrested by the authorities: often the targets of the Chinese government’s action have Western backgrounds and a lot of notoriety. Guo Guangchang was one of the richest men in the country when he was arrested in 2015 on corruption charges: he was released a few days later. Two years later, the Chinese-Canadian Xiao Jianhua, a businessman who had amassed large fortunes and many relationships with Beijing politicians, was arrested at the Four Seasons hotel in Hong Kong: in 2022 he was sentenced to 13 years in prison for corruption.

Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba and one of the best known Chinese businessmen also abroad disappeared for over three months at the end of 2020, moreover in correspondence with the postponement and then the cancellation of the stock exchange listing of his financial company, expected as the largest in Chinese history. Since then he has appeared publicly on rare occasions: in November 2022 his presence was reported in Tokyo, where according to the Japanese press he had been living for six months, trying to avoid public attention.