Another freight train derailment accident in the United States: it may take 3 days to clean up the scene with propane fuel

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-01 23:25

Overseas Network, March 1 (Xinhua) According to US Fox 13 News and other media reports on February 28, a train derailed in Florida, the United States that day, and the derailed carriage contained propane fuel.

The derailment accident occurred at around 11:20 am on February 28. The derailment incident involved several carriages, one of which was overturned and contained propane. In addition to transporting propane, the trains also carry drywall.

According to the local fire department, no casualties were caused by the accident, and no chemical leakage has been found so far, but dangerous goods handling personnel are still monitoring. According to local fire and rescue officer Robert Bunz, it may take 3 days to clear the scene of the accident. About 150 to 200 feet (about 45 meters to 60 meters) of railroad tracks were “damaged beyond repair” in the incident and had to be replaced. So far, the derailment has not resulted in an emergency, Bunz said. But he also warned nearby residents to be ready to evacuate if necessary. (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)