Home World Another freight train derailment accident in the United States: it may take 3 days to clean up the scene with propane fuel – yqqlm
World

Another freight train derailment accident in the United States: it may take 3 days to clean up the scene with propane fuel – yqqlm

by admin

Another freight train derailment accident in the United States: it may take 3 days to clean up the scene with propane fuel

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-01 23:25

Overseas Network, March 1 (Xinhua) According to US Fox 13 News and other media reports on February 28, a train derailed in Florida, the United States that day, and the derailed carriage contained propane fuel.

The derailment accident occurred at around 11:20 am on February 28. The derailment incident involved several carriages, one of which was overturned and contained propane. In addition to transporting propane, the trains also carry drywall.

According to the local fire department, no casualties were caused by the accident, and no chemical leakage has been found so far, but dangerous goods handling personnel are still monitoring. According to local fire and rescue officer Robert Bunz, it may take 3 days to clear the scene of the accident. About 150 to 200 feet (about 45 meters to 60 meters) of railroad tracks were “damaged beyond repair” in the incident and had to be replaced. So far, the derailment has not resulted in an emergency, Bunz said. But he also warned nearby residents to be ready to evacuate if necessary. (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)

Source: Overseas Network Author: Editor: Guan Pengwei
See also  Trump calls FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago a "mockery of justice" | Political News | Al Jazeera

You may also like

‘NY Times’ buries Israeli military complicity in West...

The nurse delighted with the appearance | Magazine

The Minister of Transport in Greece resigned |...

roads blocked, inhabitants locked up at home –...

Who is Giuseppe Graviano: biography

ALIS / Verso LetExpo 2023, Grimaldi: ‘Promoting and...

Chen Jizhong, the current H5N1 poultry transmission person...

Lay’s glasses who goes to university today

Finland’s parliament has approved the country’s membership of...

The consumption of adulterated and counterfeit drinks in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy