The Chinese and Indian armies clashed again in the Tawang area of ​​Arunachal Pradesh, India on December 9. The Indian military stated that both sides suffered minor injuries, and the two sides evacuated the incident area afterwards.

According to the US “Washington Post” report, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh (Rajnath Singh) accused the Chinese army of crossing into Indian territory in the Indian Parliament on Tuesday (December 13) and unilaterally violated the status quo of the border. Physical clashes occurred between Indian soldiers. But he gave no further details about the conflict.

However, Long Shaohua, spokesman for the Western Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, told the media that the Chinese border patrol was blocked by the Indian army, and it was the Indian army who crossed the border. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded at a press conference on Tuesday (December 13) that the current border situation between China and India is generally stable.

