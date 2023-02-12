The owner of the company that built the destroyed buildings in the city of Adani, Hasan Alpargun, was detained on Saturday.

Source: Profimedia

Authorities in Turkey have issued arrest warrants for several people responsible for the construction of buildings that collapsed in Monday’s catastrophic earthquake.reports CNN referring to Turkish media.

The owner of the company that built the destroyed buildings in the city of Adana, Hasan Alpargun, was detained on Saturday in Nicosia, Cyprusreported the Turkish state news agency Anadolu.

Prosecutors in the city of Adana have issued arrest warrants for 62 peoplein connection with the investigation into the buildings that were destroyed in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Mehmet Jasar Joskun, who Anadolia says is the contractor for the block of luxury high-rises that collapsed in Hatay province, was also arrested on Saturday. On Friday, Joskun was arrested by the police at the airport in Istanbul while he was trying to escape to Montenegro, according to the Turkish agency.

According to the report, the contractor Ibrahim Mustafa Unjuoglu was detained on Saturday in Istanbul, due to alleged failures of inspections regarding the Bahar apartments, which collapsed at the epicenter of the earthquake in Gaziantep, according to CNN.

