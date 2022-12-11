Listen to the audio version of the article

Another journalist died during the World Cup in Qatar. This is Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam. “Al-Kass channels mourn the death of Khaled Al-Musallam”, reads a tweet from the broadcaster which publishes an image of the reporter. According to the Gulf Times portal, which reports the news, “Al-Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the World Cup”. The news of Khalid al-Misslam’s death comes a few days after the death in Doha of the journalist of the American channel CBS Sports, Grant Wahl, while he was covering the quarter-finals between Argentina and the Netherlands.

Wahl, who made headlines after being arrested in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, died on December 8 in Doha, according to his wife and the American Football Federation, probably of a heart attack.