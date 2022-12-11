Home World Another journalist covering the World Cup in Qatar has died
Another journalist covering the World Cup in Qatar has died

Another journalist died during the World Cup in Qatar. This is Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam. “Al-Kass channels mourn the death of Khaled Al-Musallam”, reads a tweet from the broadcaster which publishes an image of the reporter. According to the Gulf Times portal, which reports the news, “Al-Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the World Cup”. The news of Khalid al-Misslam’s death comes a few days after the death in Doha of the journalist of the American channel CBS Sports, Grant Wahl, while he was covering the quarter-finals between Argentina and the Netherlands.

Wahl, who made headlines after being arrested in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, died on December 8 in Doha, according to his wife and the American Football Federation, probably of a heart attack.

