The video went viral. The Tehran authorities report that the two women have been arrested. The attacker is also in handcuffs

Two Iranian women were attacked by a man in a shop because nothey wore no veil in a video that went viral. The authorities have issued a arrest warrant against the attacker, but also against the two women accused of having «committed a forbidden act» taking off her hijab.

The video shows the two women and the attacker during an argument inside a supermarket Shandizcitizen in north east of the country near Mashhad. At one point, the man pours what appears to be yogurt on the two’s heads before being confronted by the shopkeeper. The attacker was accused “of committing an abusive act,” the Mizan website reported. But at the same time a arrest warrant for the two women.
Demonstrations and protests in the country since the end of September following the death of the 22-year-old di Mahsa Aminiwho died while in the custody of the morality police precisely because she had not worn the hijab correctly.

April 1, 2023 – Updated April 1, 2023 , 8:09 pm

