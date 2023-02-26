On February 25, local time, according to local media reports in the United States, following the Ohio train derailment accident, another freight train of the Norfolk Southern Railway Company in the United States derailed. This 132-car train had a car on the 25th. Derailed while passing through Lexington, North Carolina in the morning.

A spokesman for the Norfolk Southern Railway Company said that the train involved in the accident was not carrying any dangerous goods, and there were no reports of casualties in the accident. The derailment incident poses no threat to the public, and staff are currently cleaning up the scene. There is no report yet on the cause of the derailment.

On the evening of the 3rd, a train loaded with toxic chemicals derailed in Ohio, USA. The accident caused 50 carriages to derail or be damaged, and 11 of the 20 carriages carrying dangerous goods derailed, of which 5 tank cars carried vinyl chloride. On the 6th, emergency personnel carried out a “controlled release” of the derailed vinyl chloride tanker on the grounds of avoiding a large-scale explosion. Billowing black smoke from the burning filled the sky over the town of East Palestine. The derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in the United States has continued to ferment. Many people focused their anger on the operator Norfolk Southern Railway Company, demanded that it take responsibility, and criticized the US government for its ineffective supervision.

