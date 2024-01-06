Another war may break out on Israel’s northern border

Israeli Reservists and Tank Teams Prepared for Potential Escalation on Lebanese Border

Israeli reservists and tank teams are actively participating in training exercises on the Lebanese front in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. This comes amidst rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese party and militia.

Following the devastating Hamas surprise attack on Israeli communities and army bases in the south, Israeli defense forces have been on high alert. The explosion of a senior Hamas leader in the Dahiye neighborhood of Beirut, attributed to an Israeli drone strike, further escalated the situation and prompted threats of retaliation from Hezbollah.

While both sides have engaged in tit-for-tat attacks, efforts to defuse the situation still persist. Western officials and advisers close to President Biden have been working to mediate a deal to prevent a larger conflict. Israel remains cautious, but prepared to take the initiative if necessary, while Hezbollah has withdrawn fighters from positions along the fence, indicating a desire to avoid combat.

Despite tensions, both sides have compelling reasons to avoid escalation. Israel is currently engaged in a bloody campaign in Gaza, while Hezbollah is aware of the destruction from the 2006 war and the devastation in Gaza. Iran, a key backer of Hezbollah, is hesitant to squander its investment in the group, which serves as a deterrent against an Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Efforts to cool the situation are also complicated by the broader context of regional conflict involving Iran and its proxies in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq. The United States, which has helped quell hostilities, is facing challenges in maintaining its forces in the region, which adds to Israel’s concerns about deterrence.

Despite these challenges, there is still potential for agreement to be reached. The resolution of the maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon in 2022 is cited as an example of practical cooperation between the two sides. Leaders on both sides, such as Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah, have shown caution in response to provocations, indicating a preference for avoiding another large-scale conflict.

The situation remains tense, but there is hope for de-escalation and continued efforts toward diplomacy and mediation.

