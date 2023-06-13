Another young life lost: Detention requested for the driver who killed the boy | Info

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Central Bosnia Canton requested a one-month detention for the driver of the “audio” BGG (23) who killed a boy in a traffic accident in Novi Travnik, and it was also confirmed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Source: Facebook/Novi Travnik Net

It was determined that the driver had 0.93 per thousand of alcohol in his blood, announced the Prosecutor’s Office of the Central Bosnian Canton.

In the accident, which happened on Saturday, June 10, at 5:50 a.m. on the Bugojno-Novi Travnik highway, a boy was killed, while two other people were seriously injured, Sarajevo media reported.