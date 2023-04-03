Ansi contrast measurements arrive in mondoprojos tests

Always richer and always more precise while avoiding falling into the off-putting and the pedantic, this is the line of conduct that I try to follow on mondoprojos during my various tests.

Thus the acquisition of a new calibration probe Jeti 1501 Hi Res, a spectro. ideal for laser projectors with its 2 nm resolution and its laser pointer, will give me the opportunity to enrich my future projector tests with this famous Ansi contrast measurement. I just made my first pass on a Formovie Theater in a non-optimized room and I let you be the judge of the result.

Contraste Ansi Formovie Theater

ANSI contrast is a more representative and accurate parameter for quantifying contrast ratio, sometimes also called “checkerboard contrast“. In this method, I’m measuring the brightest whites and the darkest blacks, but in a configuration closer to that of a film frame. So it will complement the on:off sequential contrast measurements you’re familiar with. well and for which we first measure a completely black image before displaying a completely white image.

There are far fewer measurements of this type of contrast because it requires quality equipment (professional probe) and the environment in which the diffuser is located has a great influence on the final result.

Contrast Ansi Formovie Theater photo with probe

In the future, this data will appear in all my test benches and will enrich the comparative tables of our dear cattod.