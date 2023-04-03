Ansi contrast measurements arrive in mondoprojos tests
Always richer and always more precise while avoiding falling into the off-putting and the pedantic, this is the line of conduct that I try to follow on mondoprojos during my various tests.
Thus the acquisition of a new calibration probe Jeti 1501 Hi Res, a spectro. ideal for laser projectors with its 2 nm resolution and its laser pointer, will give me the opportunity to enrich my future projector tests with this famous Ansi contrast measurement. I just made my first pass on a Formovie Theater in a non-optimized room and I let you be the judge of the result.
ANSI contrast is a more representative and accurate parameter for quantifying contrast ratio, sometimes also called “checkerboard contrast“. In this method, I’m measuring the brightest whites and the darkest blacks, but in a configuration closer to that of a film frame. So it will complement the on:off sequential contrast measurements you’re familiar with. well and for which we first measure a completely black image before displaying a completely white image.
There are far fewer measurements of this type of contrast because it requires quality equipment (professional probe) and the environment in which the diffuser is located has a great influence on the final result.
In the future, this data will appear in all my test benches and will enrich the comparative tables of our dear cattod.