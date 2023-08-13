Ante Ćorić did not want to join Partizan Sport

Mourinho wrote him off, and before he became a free agent – Ante Ćorić received a call from Partizan. When he heard they were looking for him, he just said, “No, thank you.”

Source: Profimedia

Croatian football player Ante Corić (26) was once considered one of the world‘s greatest talents. When he appeared as a teenager in Dinamo and everyone thought he would be the leader of the national team, however, his career has been on a downward trajectory since leaving “Maksimir” in 2018.

He is currently without a club, as his contract with Roma “finally” expired, who signed him for five years in the era of the famous sports director Moncji, who otherwise destroyed the “she-wolf”. Ever since he posed with a Roma shirt and received words of support from club greats like Francesco Totti, Ćorić played only three games for Roma and he left the club completely disappointed, so now he is slowly choosing where he could continue – or rather refresh his career.

Numerous clubs in Croatia are mentioned, but for now there is no agreement:

“There were more options, but it must be said that football is still a job. I love it, but it is a job. Tomorrow, if I go to play somewhere in Croatia, let’s say for Rudeš, I will play with all my heart for that club, but I will still support Dinamo. There was also Hajduk, Rijeka and Osijek, something started, it wasn’t concrete, but there were stories and I didn’t talk to them first because of myself and the people who value me because they know how much I love Dinamo. I didn’t want to disappoint them. First of all myself I didn’t want to disappoint, I don’t know how I could, it’s a very difficult decision”, said Ćorić in the podcast “Inkubator” and said that since he loves Dinamo, he doesn’t see himself in the mentioned three Croatian clubs.

Roma sent him on loan to Almeria, Venlo, Olimpija from Ljubljana and Zurich, and it was after the loan in Switzerland (2021/22) that there were the most contacts. Then even Partizan inquired about his healthbut Ćorić didn’t even want to talk – he hung up the phone and remained sitting in the stands of “Olimpik” until his contract expired.

“Why would I go to Serbia, if I can go to Croatia? That’s how I look at it. Partizan or Crvena zvezda? Two years ago, there were contacts, there was a story about Partizan one year, nothing specific, I just said thank you that I wouldn’t and that’s it “, said Coric.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

