Ante Rebić paid off loans to the entire village Sport

The famous Croatian footballer Ante Rebić will move to Turkey, like the captain of the Serbian national team, Dušan Tadić. The former Eintracht and Milan player will most likely continue his career in Besiktas after parting ways with the Rossoneri, announced the influential Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who usually makes no mistakes when it comes to transfers.

Unlike Tadić, Rebić will have obligations only in the Turkish championship, because he will not play for the Croatian national team after the European Championship in 2021. He then changed his boots during the match against Spain and did not manage to return to the field in time to try with his teammates prevent an opponent’s goal. Because of this, he was severely criticized by the public, captain Luka Modrić and coach Zlatko Dalić, after which he also spoke publicly and dismissed the criticism. “After all, it doesn’t even matter who is to blame, the fact is that for the last 2-3 years we have been…”, wrote Rebić and left a “poop” emoticon at the end of this sentence. “Personally, I’m sorry that we didn’t have someone to use this talented generation, plus two geniuses, to do something (much) more in this championship,” he wrote, after the elimination of “Vatren” in the round of 16 (3:5). In addition to all of the above, on that occasion he fired “fire” at the expert consultants Robert Prosinečko, Goran Vlaović and Antun Samovojski, with a message to leave the syringes behind. Check out his messages at the time:



Paid off loans to everyone in the village! Ante Rebić moves to Turkey

Ante Rebić scores a goal against Roma

However, Rebić also has a positive side that was not overshadowed by that unpleasant episode and his departure from the national team ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, where the Croats once again scored a great result by winning third place. According to Austrian media, reported by Croatian, several years ago he allegedly paid off loans to all residents of his native village of Vinjana Donjih, in Imotski polje near the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina. And in this way, he showed his closeness and strong connection with his native land.

By the way, Rebić was reportedly on vacation in Belgrade this summer, together with his friend Zlatan Ibrahimović.

