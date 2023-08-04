Anthony Davis extended his contract with the Lakers | Sports

Anthony Davis signed a new contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Source: Profimedia

Anthony Davis (30) signed a new contract with the Lakers. He will remain in Los Angeles for another five years, having initialed a new three-year contract that will run from 2025 to 2028. The contract is worth $186 million, which means he will earn $62 million per season.

That will make him the highest paid player in the NBA. Looking at the 2025/26 season, behind him will be Steph Curry (59.6 million), Damian Lillard (58.5), Nikola Jokic (55.2), Joel Embiid (55.2), Kevin Durant (54.7), Bradley Bill 53.6 million… If we look only at the next season, i.e. 2023/24, the highest paid is Curry (51.9 million), Jokić is third (47.6), and Davis is 15th with 40.6 million dollars.

“Davis had a two-year contract worth 84 million dollars. His agent Rich Paul and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka began negotiations and reached an agreement on the continuation of cooperation,” according to the text of ESPN. Let’s remind you, Nikola Jokić destroyed Davis and the Lakers in the playoffs, he hit some incredible shots right over him…

