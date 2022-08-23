Home World Anthony Fauci: U.S. leader on coronavirus response announces he will step down from office at the end of the year – BBC News
World

Anthony Fauci: U.S. leader on coronavirus response announces he will step down from office at the end of the year – BBC News

by admin
Anthony Fauci: U.S. leader on coronavirus response announces he will step down from office at the end of the year – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/AD66/production/_126409344_60ec2071-9280-4c6c-8c58-917a00660c11.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/AD66/production/_126409344_60ec2071-9280-4c6c-8c58-917a00660c11.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/AD66/production/_126409344_60ec2071-9280-4c6c-8c58-917a00660c11.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/AD66/production/_126409344_60ec2071-9280-4c6c-8c58-917a00660c11.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/AD66/production/_126409344_60ec2071-9280-4c6c-8c58-917a00660c11.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/AD66/production/_126409344_60ec2071-9280-4c6c-8c58-917a00660c11.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/AD66/production/_126409344_60ec2071-9280-4c6c-8c58-917a00660c11.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/AD66/production/_126409344_60ec2071-9280-4c6c-8c58-917a00660c11.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/AD66/production/_126409344_60ec2071-9280-4c6c-8c58-917a00660c11.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/AD66/production/_126409344_60ec2071-9280-4c6c-8c58-917a00660c11.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States, announced that he will step down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical adviser to the White House in December this year.

U.S. President Biden said in a statement that he believes that no matter what Fauci does in the future, the American people and the world will continue to benefit from Fauci’s expertise. Biden thanked Fauci for his spirit, energy and scientific integrity.

Dr. Fauci, who served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 38 years, said he will pursue another chapter in his career after leaving both positions.

The 81-year-old said in a statement that leading the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is a lifetime honor.

You may also like

Experts respond to the strange theory that “China...

The river dries up, and the “starvation stone”,...

Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant’s New Crown Diagnosis Surge...

Monkeypox, 50-year-old Italian tourist died in Cuba

EU agency report: Russia stops natural gas supply...

Jupiter seen by the James Webb telescope: photos...

Trump files an appeal in Florida against the...

Italian tourist in Cuba killed by monkeypox: he...

“In God we trust”, the religious turning point...

Russian-Ukrainian War: Kyiv Bans Celebration of Independence Day...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy