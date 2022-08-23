6 hours ago

image source,Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States, announced that he will step down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical adviser to the White House in December this year.

U.S. President Biden said in a statement that he believes that no matter what Fauci does in the future, the American people and the world will continue to benefit from Fauci’s expertise. Biden thanked Fauci for his spirit, energy and scientific integrity.

Dr. Fauci, who served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 38 years, said he will pursue another chapter in his career after leaving both positions.

The 81-year-old said in a statement that leading the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is a lifetime honor.

Fauci is an iconic figure in America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. In July, he said he would retire before the end of President Biden’s current term.

Fauci joined the National Institutes of Health in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson. He was named director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984 when AIDS was raging, and has since served seven U.S. presidents, from Republican Ronald Reagan to Democrat Joe Biden.

With the outbreak of the new crown epidemic in 2020, he has become the most famous doctor in the United States, often appearing in the media footage in the United States and abroad, and has become a representative figure in the fight against the epidemic. But evaluations of him have been highly polarized during this period.

On the one hand, many people have become his fans – in 2020, a petition asking People magazine to name him “the sexiest man alive” garnered 28,000 signatures. Fauci, on the other hand, has annoyed some figures on the right, and he is seen as the poster child for promoting lockdowns and mandatory mask wearing.

What is even more interesting is that he has often clashed with his predecessor, President Trump, over the response to the epidemic.

Fauci also said on Monday that despite his impending departure from government, he would not retire completely from the health care system.

“I’m still full of energy and passion, and will work hard to pursue the next stage of my career goals.”