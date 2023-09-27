Anthony Rota has resigned as speaker of the House of Canada, following controversy over having invited a former Nazi soldier to parliament

On Tuesday Anthony Rota resigned as speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, following the huge controversy that began after he unknowingly invited a former Nazi soldier to parliament on Friday, presenting him as a fighter for Ukrainian independence from Russia. He had done so on the occasion of the visit to Canada of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky: the man, 98 years old and called Yaroslav Hunka, had received a standing ovation by all MPs present, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
After it emerged that Hunka had actually fought against Russia for Ukrainian independence, but as part of a unit of Ukrainian collaborators in the Nazi army during World War II, Rota apologized and said the invitation was It was his personal initiative, of which Trudeau was unaware.