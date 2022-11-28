A few megaphones, no banners, but thousands and thousands of blank sheets. Often illuminated from behind with a flashlight to create even more scenography. In China, protests are inflaming against the “zero tolerance” policy for Covid, pursued with tenacity and obstinacy in almost three years of the pandemic by the Beijing government. Thousands of people, from Shanghai to Beijing, angry at the lockdowns that have seen cities plunge back into a nightmare, have taken to the streets to demonstrate, at the cost of serious consequences: they are demanding the resignation of President Xi Jinping and are directly targeting the Communist Party waving blank papers, a clear allusion to the lack of freedom of expression in the country. Even in the Chinese capital, in the prestigious Tsinghua University, about three hundred students protested after a blank sheet was posted.

Waving A4 papers is one of the creative ways, along with puns and songs, that protesters are using as a sign of protest against censorship imposed by the Communist Party of China regime. “The blank sheet represents everything we want to say but can’t say,” a Beijing protester told Reuters.

People shine papers with cell phone flashlights and some of them post white squares on their WeChat profile. White is also the color of mourning in China and the sheets remember the victims of the fire in Urumqi, which cost the lives of 10 people last week in a tragedy attributed to inflexible anti-Covid policies.

Word games

The papers aren’t the only ways protesters are using to protest and circumvent censorship. The students of the prestigious Tsinghua University photographed themselves showing the «Friedmann equations», the physicist whose name in English evokes «freed man» (free man) and «freedom» (freedom). “Netizens” also use subtle puns, terms such as “banana peel” which has the same initials in Chinese as Xi Jinping’s name, or “prawn mousse” which sounds close to the word “resignation”.

Les Miserables and other protest soundtracks

The song “Do You Hear the People Sing?” also became very popular. from the musical Les Miserables, a song that was also used a lot during the lockdown in Shanghai last spring. The words read: “Do you hear the people sing, sing the anger of men? It is the music of people who no longer want to be slaves, there is a life that begins when tomorrow arrives».

However, during the protests, the national anthem and the International were also sung, to dismantle in advance any denunciation by the authorities whether it is an anti-patriotic movement or manipulated from outside. A viral video, quickly removed by censorship, shows students in a dormitory singing a song by Hong Kong rock band Beyond, ‘Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies’, used as an anthem for freedom by many pro-democracy protesters in the former colony british.

The memes of the World Cup in Qatar

The memes of the World Cup in Qatar are also widely used, where players but also fans are without a mask; in a viral video, but also censored, the fans can be seen cheering, but the altered soundtrack reads: “Wear the mask!”, “Take the test”.