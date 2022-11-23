Anti-epidemic disinfection

We all know that the prevention of infectious diseases can start from three aspects: controlling the source of infection, cutting off the transmission route and protecting susceptible groups. Disinfection is one of the important ways to cut off the transmission route. Physical and chemical methods are usually used to achieve the effect of disinfection, and citizens and friends can do this by themselves.

Disinfection is divided into preventive disinfection and disinfection of epidemic sites. Everyone should do preventive disinfection in their daily lives, especially residents living in risky areas. We all know that the new coronavirus is sensitive to ultraviolet rays and heat. Disinfectants such as 56°C for 30 minutes, ether, 75% ethanol, chlorine-containing disinfectants, peracetic acid, and chloroform can effectively inactivate the virus.

In life, pay special attention to reducing contact with public objects and parts in public places; after returning from public places, covering coughs and hands, before meals and after defecation, wash hands with hand sanitizer or soap, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Pay attention to cough etiquette when coughing and sneezing, and choose elbows to cover.

In daily life, we can choose common 75% alcohol and chlorine-containing disinfectants such as 84 disinfectant for preventive disinfection. The cleaning and disinfection of the surface of environmental objects is preferred to wipe with disinfectant wipes or rags soaked in disinfectant. When you get the new express delivery, you should also pay attention to the disinfection of the surface packaging. You can choose spray alcohol to spray the surface, wait for the action time before disassembling, and remember to disinfect your hands at the same time.

In the current epidemic situation, many citizens and friends will panic and hoard a lot of disinfectants for large-scale disinfection. However, experts recommend that disinfectants should not be abused, as they will cause certain harm to the body. Most disinfectants are irritating, some irritate the eyes, cause tearing and edema; some irritate the respiratory tract, causing symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, tracheal and laryngeal edema. At the same time, many disinfection products are flammable and explosive. If they are not used properly, they can easily cause fires, burns and other safety accidents. Therefore, we still need to use disinfectants in moderation.

