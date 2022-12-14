ISTANBUL. “There is no room left for justice in Turkey,” he said the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, who has just been sentenced to three years in prison, greeted the thousands of people who welcomed him with a roar as he took the stage set up in front of the city hall on the Bosphorus.

The mayor, elected in 2019 with the CHP, the main opposition party to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was found guilty of insulting a public official. “Those who canceled the elections are fools,” he said Imamoglu in 2019 after his win in local elections in Istanbul by a handful of votes over his Erdogan-backed rival was overruled for irregularity.

The elections were repeated in the following months and Imamoglu won again, this time with almost a million votes more than his opponent, becoming the first mayor elected in Istanbul with a party other than Erdogan’s in over twenty years. Due to the 2019 statements, Istanbul court judges today sentenced him to 2 years, 7 months and 15 days in prison, also depriving Imamoglu of political rights for the same period of time. The appeal that his lawyers will present will in any case suspend the sentence, allowing the mayor to remain in office until the Court of Appeal expresses its opinion. If the sentence is confirmed, Imamoglu will not only have to abandon the office of mayor but will also be prevented from standing as a candidate in the presidential elections scheduled for June 18 next year.

“Everything will go very well in 2023,” promised Imamoglu anyway to the crowd who cheered him out of the ordinary alluding to his candidacy. The hypothesis that the mayor of Istanbul is Erdogan’s main challenger in the upcoming elections has been circulating for some time and recent polls have given Imamoglu as the winner in a hypothetical second round.

A little over 6 months after the consultations, the alliance of the main opposition parties has not yet officially revealed the name of its common candidate. For the ruling AKP party, Imamoglu’s sentence demonstrates the “independence” of the Turkish judiciary, while the mayor of Istanbul has received the solidarity of all the parties that oppose Erdogan and the sentence was also contested by Abdullah Gul, founder of the current AKP ruling party and former President of the Republic who, however, has distanced himself from the Sultan in recent years. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the CHP party with which Imamoglu became mayor in 2019, instead drew a parallel between today’s condemnation and the 1997 military coup.

At the time, Erdogan was mayor of Istanbul and following that coup his party was shut down and he himself was sentenced to prison and remained in prison for a few months. The arrest proved to be the springboard for Erdogan’s political career and a few years later his party won the elections and he became prime minister.