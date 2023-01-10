Home World Anti-government clashes with security forces in Peru kill at least 9 | Castillo | NTDTV Online
World

Anti-government clashes with security forces in Peru kill at least 9 | Castillo | NTDTV Online

by admin
Anti-government clashes with security forces in Peru kill at least 9 | Castillo | NTDTV Online

Beijing time:2023-01-10 02:19

[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, January 10, 2023]After the demonstrations in Peru were quiet for a while during the New Year’s Eve holiday, they made a comeback last week. Clashes broke out again near the airport in the southern city of Julica on January 9, as people demonstrated again demanding early elections and the release of imprisoned former president Pedro Castillo, killing at least nine people.

Castillo was arrested shortly after he tried to illegally dissolve Congress in early December, sparking protests. Castillo was charged with insurrection, although he denied the charges, but the court ruled that the detention was adjourned for 18 months.

Agence France-Presse reported that the death toll in the clashes on January 9 has risen from nine to 12.

The total known death toll from clashes between rebels and security forces has come to 31.

Riot police clash with anti-government protesters in Puno, Peru, January 9, 2023. (JUAN CARLOS CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)

“We demand that law enforcement use force when lawful, necessary and proportionate, and we urge the U.S. Attorney’s Office to promptly investigate and clarify the facts,” the inspector general’s office wrote on Twitter.

Juliaca is located in the Puno region of southern Peru, next to Bolivia. The local area has always been a hot spot for anti-government protests, and an indefinite strike was announced on the 4th of this month.

In addition to early elections and the release of Castillo, the protesters also demanded the resignation of the new president, Dina Boluarte, who took office on December 7 last year, the suspension of Congress and the amendment of the constitution.

See also  In the nuclear power plant, under a shower of missiles: "Here we risk disaster"

Peru’s Congress had previously agreed to bring up the election date from 2026 to April 2024.

(Editor in charge: Lu Yongxin)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2023/01/10/a103621554.html

You may also like

Copenhagen, interview with chef Redzepi: “I’m closing Noma...

EU-London clearing up on Brexit: database to monitor...

United Kingdom, poll on Brexit: by now even...

Schnabel (ECB): rates will continue to rise significantly

King Charles’ anger against Prince Harry: “He shouldn’t...

Bolsonaro hospitalized in Florida, doubts about visa renewal....

China, the number of deaths from Covid-19 does...

Bird flu kills millions of hens, ‘egg crisis’...

Usa, top secret documents found in Biden’s former...

The North American summit opened with a bilateral...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy