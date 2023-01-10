[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, January 10, 2023]After the demonstrations in Peru were quiet for a while during the New Year’s Eve holiday, they made a comeback last week. Clashes broke out again near the airport in the southern city of Julica on January 9, as people demonstrated again demanding early elections and the release of imprisoned former president Pedro Castillo, killing at least nine people.

Castillo was arrested shortly after he tried to illegally dissolve Congress in early December, sparking protests. Castillo was charged with insurrection, although he denied the charges, but the court ruled that the detention was adjourned for 18 months.

Agence France-Presse reported that the death toll in the clashes on January 9 has risen from nine to 12.

The total known death toll from clashes between rebels and security forces has come to 31.

“We demand that law enforcement use force when lawful, necessary and proportionate, and we urge the U.S. Attorney’s Office to promptly investigate and clarify the facts,” the inspector general’s office wrote on Twitter.

Juliaca is located in the Puno region of southern Peru, next to Bolivia. The local area has always been a hot spot for anti-government protests, and an indefinite strike was announced on the 4th of this month.

In addition to early elections and the release of Castillo, the protesters also demanded the resignation of the new president, Dina Boluarte, who took office on December 7 last year, the suspension of Congress and the amendment of the constitution.

Peru’s Congress had previously agreed to bring up the election date from 2026 to April 2024.

