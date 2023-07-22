Home » Anti-hail protection in the RS fired 200 rockets due to the storm | Info
“Anti-hail prevention of Republika Srpska” today fired about 200 rockets at hail clouds that passed over the entire northern area of ​​Srpska.

Source: MONDO

Tihomir Dejanović, Director of “Hail Prevention”, told Srna that at around 17:00 hours, the effects on the heavy hail clouds that passed from the west to the east began and that by 21:00 hours, about 200 rockets had been fired.

He stated that this is the fourth hailstorm that in a few days passes along the same route, from Novi Grad, over the Kozara mountain and covers the northern area of ​​the Republika Srpska to the border with Serbia.

“During those four days of operations, more than 800 rockets were fired and the hail, its size and intensity of fall was largely suppressed, but the hail caused damage in many localities,” said Dejanović.

He added that in the last burst of the hail storm, there was damage to the Dubica and Gradica parts of Potkozar, and in the vicinity of Nova Topola, where there was damage from the hail and to cars.

Dejanović emphasized that the “Hail Prevention of Republika Srpska” is doing everything to suppress the appearance of hail, but that it cannot be completely prevented in such strong gusts of hail storms.

According to him, new instability has been announced for Wednesday, July 26.

