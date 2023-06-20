Home » Anti-mafia commission, hearing of the regional manager on surpluses 118
World

Anti-mafia commission, hearing of the regional manager on surpluses 118

by admin
Anti-mafia commission, hearing of the regional manager on surpluses 118

by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

Hearing of the regional anti-mafia commission of the engineer Mario Lanza of service 6 of the manager of the department for strategic planning of the Sicilian Region Health Department regarding the surpluses of the emergency emergency service 118. The president…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Anti-Mafia Commission, hearing of the Region manager on 118 surpluses appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  NATO is reborn from Iceland, an unarmed island

You may also like

Brembo moves its registered office to the Netherlands

A tourist submarine in the United States disappeared...

arrivano NFS Unbound, The Bookwalker, Bramble, F.I.S.T. e...

World Refugee Day: Uganda, a unique hospitality despite...

Taylor Swift will perform in Madrid in May...

Uganda Begins Burying School Attack Victims – Voice...

Aleksandra Nikolić painting from Bujanovac | Entertainment

Himalayan glaciers are melting at a high rate...

The magic of the image: the combination of...

Seventh district, Costantino and Ganci pass with the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy