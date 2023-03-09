The symbol of the protest is already there and it is the image of a woman being pelted by water cannons while waving the European flagicon of a generation that does not bow to dictatorships.

Tbilisi rebels, where yesterday thousands took to the streets to say no to Putin and to ask Europe to sanction the oligarchs obstacle to Georgia’s European integration process. After the clashes on Tuesday evening, yesterday protesters returned to Parliament to protest against the law on so-called ‘foreign agents’ approved in first reading by the assembly. A legislation opposed by the opposition and by the EU and a means to limit the activities of the media and NGOs, on the model of the one passed in 2012 in Russia. If approved, it would put Georgia, always poised between East and West, on the list of anti-democratic and authoritarian post-Soviet statessuch as Belarus, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan.

In the evening the sclashes with the police who fired tear gas canisters in the subway that has become a refuge for protesters. The crowd was ordered to disperse and some people were injured, according to the Bbc. Â«Protesting in this country is not easy, opponents are imprisoned, journalists too. And in recent weeks we have witnessed a crackdown that coincides with the government’s willingness to please Putin», he explains in a phone call to Courier the opposition party European Georgia MP Elene Khoshtaria. His partner, Zurab Japaridze, leader of the Girchi party was taken by the police. ‘They haven’t released him yet,’ adds Khoshtaria as the chants of protesters can be heard in the background. “The square’s request is clear,” adds former MP Salome Samadashvili. Â«We call on the West and the United States for sanctions against the oligarchs who are preventing the Georgian people from following the path wanted by the majority. That is, the one that leads to Brussels». The recall the Euromaidan protests in Kyiv in 2013-2014, with the fall of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, is evident. But the ruling Georgian Dream party, a supporter of the new law, says it aspires to join the EU and NATO, and to follow a pragmatic line in relations with Moscow, with which Georgia fought a war in the summer of 2008. See also The memory of Cardinal Zuppi: "Desmond Tutu taught to keep justice and forgiveness together"

According to the Interior Ministry, 77 protesters were detained during the incidents. 50 officers and civilians were injured in the clashesthe ministry added. But Giorgi Vashadze, of the opposition Aghmashenebeli Strategy party, denounced “a disproportionate use of force against a peaceful demonstration” while the videos posted online showed arbitrary arrests and even demonstrators fallen to the ground.

Tbilisi catches fire while pro-Moscow propaganda resumes its run and while Russian forces besiege Bakhmut in Ukraine. Speaking at the new demonstration in front of the Parliament, Levan Khabeishvili, leader of the opposition party United National Movement, calls for daily protests. And then he publicly burns sheets with the text of the law which requires non-commercial companies with more than 20% of their financing from abroad to register precisely as “foreign agents”. The president of Sogno Georgiano, Irakli Kobakhidze, promises that the debate for the vote on the second and third reading of the law will not take place before June, pending an opinion that Parliament has requested from the Venice Commission, the legal advisory body of the Council of ‘Europe. But the tension does not subside. Nor is it enough for the President of the Republic, SalomÃ© Zourabichvili, who is against the law, to announce her veto: Sogno Georgiano, which controls over half of the seats in Parliament, could in any case make the law operational.