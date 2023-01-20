–

[CCTV]On January 19 local time, under the call of major trade unions, France held a general strike on the same day to oppose the reform of the retirement system and the extension of the retirement age to 64 years old. According to the French Labor Confederation (CGT), more than 400,000 people participated in the parade in Paris that day. The Secretary-General of the French Labor Democratic Federation (CFDT) even said that the demonstration exceeded expectations.

The scale of the parade was unprecedented. Not only were there a huge number of participants in Paris, but also people from all over France joined the parade. The number of parades in Lyon reached an unprecedented 38,000. It is estimated that there will be more than 200 parades across the country. Activity. According to internal police sources, the estimated number of people in the march may exceed one million.

The scale of the march surpassed the general strike march on December 5, 2019. French transport, schools and public services have been greatly affected. 70% of primary school staff are expected to join the strike.

French President Macron, who is visiting Spain, said that the reform of the retirement system is correct and responsible, and hopes that the parade will proceed peacefully.