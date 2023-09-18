Anticipating a Travel Boom: The Super Long Golden Week Approaches

China Prepares for Travel Boom During “Super Long Golden Week”

The upcoming “Super Long Golden Week” in China, with eight consecutive days off during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, is expected to bring about a travel boom. This year, the holiday period offers a rare opportunity for people to combine activities such as visiting relatives, traveling, and attending the Asian Games, resulting in a surge in demand in the tourism market.

According to data from multiple travel platforms, consumer demand for travel during this “ultra-long golden week” has been steadily increasing. Fliggy’s “National Day Holiday Travel Vane” report released on September 13 revealed that the booking volume for domestic travel products during the National Day holiday has increased nearly 6 times compared to last year. The booking volume for outbound travel products has increased more than 20 times compared to last year.

Among the types of travel favored during this year’s National Day holiday are family trips, customized tours, and quality travel experiences. Tuniu data shows that parent-child trips account for 45% of the platform’s users traveling during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day. Lvmama reports a 93% year-on-year increase in the number of trips made through their customized products in 2019. Additionally, data from MuNiao B&B indicates that users are placing more emphasis on quality accommodation experiences during this year’s holiday period.

With an extended holiday period, more tourists are choosing to explore destinations further away, seeking to enjoy the joy of traveling and cultural exploration. Popular experience activities during this time include night tours to enjoy the moon, immersive check-in spaces, national trend-themed tours, and rural leisure formats. Tongcheng travel data suggests that “stamp travel” will replace traditional photo check-ins as the new trend for young people during their journeys.

However, the concentration of tourists traveling during this holiday also puts a strain on the service capabilities of various places, particularly in terms of “food, accommodation, travel, shopping, and entertainment.”

In terms of travel, self-driving has become the most popular mode of transportation for long-distance trips in China, according to Mafengwo data. Localities are advised to prepare in advance and implement effective measures to deal with peak traffic and alleviate problems such as difficulty parking in popular scenic spots. Transportation and electric power departments should also conduct thorough inspections of charging piles to ensure their proper functioning, avoiding any inconvenience for owners of new energy vehicles.

Accommodation-wise, there have been complaints of price surges in some B&Bs and hotels, some of which have even broken contracts. Cultural tourism, market supervision, and other relevant departments, as well as tourism platforms, are advised to guide operators in being honest and trustworthy, issuing initiatives and consumer warnings against market price manipulation, collusion to increase prices, and contract breaches.

In terms of tourism, regions are urged to innovate in their offerings of products and services. For example, the rising popularity of “stamp tourism” provides an opportunity to create more interactive and fun activities for young tourists. Scenic spots can set up special stamp points and design stamps integrating local attractions, landmark buildings, food, and cultural relics to enhance tourist participation and the fun of collecting stamps.

Lastly, it is necessary for all regions to continue cracking down on illegal travel agencies and low-priced tours. Furthermore, efforts should be made to address issues such as deception, forced shopping, and scams targeting tourists.

To cope with the influx of tourists during the holiday period, all parties are encouraged to work together, implementing multiple measures to provide practical and detailed services, while continuously enhancing tourists’ sense of safety and satisfaction, and fostering a favorable market environment to boost tourism consumption.

