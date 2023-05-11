Antifan, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

More or less everyone I know has ever dreamed of setting up a bar with colleagues, even if it was in a drunken delirium, or with the clear conviction that they were not going to do it. But while some dream them, others achieve it. Welcome to the Bar of the Imbeciles. Or what would be the same, the return of ANTIFAN with his third album, “The fall” (Sound Boy, 23).

After three years of silence –was to release the single “Being sad is also beautiful” and disappear – come back with “The fall”, an album of ten songs to your liking. The thing could have stopped here, but a bit of a surprise for his followers, this album has also become a sitcom, a bar and everything that can come. To understand it, we spoke with Jerva and Isidro to discover how they have invested the time so that this has ended up being a transmedia production. (Isidro) “Don’t think we’ve been doing much either. Now that I think about it, we set up a studio and we never say it. But what they really mean is that they have given free rein to their perfectionism. (Isidro) “What has motivated us is looking for an idea that encompasses everything and that fits. And he has gotten out of hand. Since no one expects us, we wanted to make an album that was cool for us. Know? And that’s worse. Because I wish there was someone behind saying that in a year you have to release the album. (Jerva) “There are many processes that, since they do not have a date, do not occur at the same time. The lyrics, or everything that would become the universe of the record, was clear to me a year or so ago. And maybe I would have taken it out sooner. But Javi and Isidro want to polish the production more. And that process takes other times and each one has to have their space to be able to find what they like. A record is something that stays forever. The move is to make something that you can listen to in fifteen years and not be ashamed”.

“What has motivated us is looking for an idea that encompasses everything and that fits. And he has gotten out of hand” The universe they talk about in this new work is this absurd reality in which we find ourselves, where many things happen without our being able to control them. All closely linked to “The fall”, the homonymous novel by Albert Camus. (Jerva) “There were many coincidences between the book and our album that reinforced the fact that it made sense to continue down that path. Characters appeared in the book that made sense in our conversations. And we always returned to it, there was always a point to shoot from ”. (Isidro) “The absurdity framed you all the time and it has been a stick to hold on to. Many lyrics on the album don’t seem to make any tangible sense, like live music, but as a whole they do make sense. As it happens in the series or the book”.

And what does the absurd sound like? The truth is that it is practically impossible to label it. If in his day there was talk of ANTIFAN Like Agorazein’s transition to post-punk, with this album we should continue adding genres: pop, rock, electronic, club music, industrial nuances, some glitch and we could go on. (Isidro) “I think the moment when we’re listening to something and we go to the studio and start testing is carried over very well. With ANTIFAN we can do it. It’s the disaster group, isn’t it? It’s like a little drawer that the three of us like, and we can mix very varied references. The important thing is the hodgepodge and the rehash that we have been creating. We go to the studio and almost every day with totally different proposals from those of the day before”. (Jerva) “The first day of a song was always the best, because it was born there. We created the essence. And then it was already fine-tuning”. (Isidro) ”The ambition to make a good record was there, but the ambition to succeed with it was not. If we had it, things would be different, more linear, a bit closed, and concrete”. Precisely in this great chaos and mixture of influences, although they do not appear in the Spotify credits, they were not alone. (Jerva) “You should have seen the study we did, it looked like a humid storage room. It was fine, but it was very small. We invited a lot of people to compose, not even to listen: Escandaloso Xposito, Luz Futuro, Mateo, who has already come with us to a gig, Ghouljaboy, la Meji, Fabi… It was something we did with colleagues, and everyone felt that that place was a bit his, like going back to when we were little and that was very cool”.

If his ambition was to make a record to be proud of over time, the promo could not be less. Imagine-designing-in-3D-and-find-a-bar that only existed in their minds and make a sitcom? Why not? (Isidro) “The ‘food’ club. We have that humor: absurd stupidity. So why use the supposed tools provided by the industry such as the video clip? We don’t like that at all, we haven’t gotten along well making video clips either. One day Javi said ‘We’re doing a series, one chapter per theme’. And it was a ridiculously good idea. And you tie everything: the record, the book, the series; and everything is super round”. (Jerva) “It made us want to enjoy it, to want to do the parts we hate. It was playing ‘we’re not going to present a record, we’re going to present a sitcom’. And see what happens. It was funny to me. She goes with us and contributes ”.

In that bar, the character of Jerva, just another guy, tries to understand and intervene in the meaningless actions of picturesque characters such as an impostor Christ, some blind men with psychic powers, a coffee addict who strips naked while throwing newspapers, a priest who it will convert young people and countless faces that have no direction, but action. But just like on the album, at the end of the series, this figure gives up and surrenders to living in the here and now. (Jerva) “It is a final explosion of partying, of letting go. It’s not so much hope, it doesn’t promise you anything. That path is not productive, it is assuming that there are circumstances that you cannot control. That the world works beyond what you are. And life is a valuable thing for you, but it has no significance for reality. And that’s when he decides ‘well, let’s play’”.