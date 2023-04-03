At this point labeling a disc with a single word usually gives embarrassing results. We live in the hangover of the classification imperative. After looking for labels, and sub-labels, for any genre and variation, we must surrender to the evidence that, over time, it has lost its meaning. If in its day there was talk of AGORAZEIN’s transition to post-punk to talk about the second album by ANTIFANto the third album by the Madrid trio we should add pop, rock, electronics, club music, industrial nuances, some glitch and continue. “The fall” It is itself the result of having the freedom to mix everything you like, and inspires you, without haste, or fear of what they will say.

Jerva, Isidro (I-Ace) and Javi Harto (Hartosopash), speak to us, in ten cuts, about the nonsense and absurdity of existing in a world that is not fully understood, but that you cannot control either. Supported, to a certain extent, by the homonymous book by Camus, “The fall”-especially for its launch, with its particular sitcom at the Bar de Los Imbéciles- they cross images that sometimes are not quite defined, but that, when put together, transmit an idea that who the most and who the least has felt.

The album opens with an absolutely pop song, "Boy, Not a Good Deal"following in the wake of his 2020 single "Think no more." From here, intuiting what his next moves are going to be is only within the reach of someone with a musical newspaper library as extensive as his and some luck. Of some accelerated rock guitars ("(Don't) follow my feet"), has a dream pop of rap spirit ("Honestly") or post punk with voices that blur ("Flow"). The dice are turning and, although many times its lyrics seem to be unconnected, or have an ambiguous meaning, the message transcends. The result is an album that reworks everything that Madid's self-described most depressing trio articulates and feels.