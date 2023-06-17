Antiplancton advance album “El parque de la Sortija”

The rock and electronic band from the Canary Islands does not stop for a second and that is, after three advances, including “Lenguas Muertas”, now they arrive with “El parque de la Sortija”, having garnered positive reviews and having planned several concerts in summer to present his disco debut live, all this while they rehearse the set list with which they will go on stage.

Musically, “El parque de la Sortija” is based on guitar arrangements who join the electronic rhythms how well they work. The song explores concepts such as search for identity o to need to find personal connections reflecting, somehow, the essence of Antiplankton. the guitarist Fabian Yanes he comments: “Fooding around with the samplers, the analog synth, the guitars… brings uncertainty and tension at the same time that allows us to feel the songs better, reaching us in a more direct way.”

The video clip of the single, directed by Miguel G. Morales, has given new meaning to anonymous files and film fragments, having the movement of bodies as the central axis. On the other hand, the album, produced by Raul Perez (La Mina) and mixed by Manu Head (airport) will be published after the summer with outstanding performances such as that of Phe Festival next August 18.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

